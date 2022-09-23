Nature Notes: Setting aside land for wildlife and people

A new wildlife area has been created that will benefit wildlife and people. The Argenta Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is located just north of Battle Mountain, along the Humboldt River where Rock Creek joins the river. It was created by the Nevada Department of Wildlife, with help from the Nevada Division of State Lands, Lander County, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

It is a natural area for everyone to enjoy, especially the people of Battle Mountain. Anyone can enter the WMA on foot. People are already walking its roads for recreation and bird watching. NDOW has built a riverside grass picnic area with tables for people to enjoy.

During a normal year, the WMA has a lot of water in the main river and along old meanders, sloughs and canals. Bird life is rich with at least 93 species identified so far. Among these are Rio Grande turkeys introduced while the area was still a working ranch. Also, pheasants, quail, willow flycatchers, tundra swans, sandhill cranes and migrating waterfowl use the area. Mule deer, elk, and pronghorn antelope occupy the 1,568 acres of the WMA.

Jeremy Lutz is a habitat wildlife biologist with NDOW and manager of the WMA. He told me until the land was purchased by NDOW, it had a rich history as a working ranch, the Licking Ranch. NDOW recognizes the agricultural significance of the property and intends to maintain agriculture as a key part of its management.

NDOW recently advertised for bids for someone to hay its wet meadows and pasture cattle from November through March 15 of each year. The awarded lessee can winter cattle on the WMA, rotating them through four pastures. During normal water years, this person will also flood irrigate hay fields.

Jeremy said no major changes will be made on the WMA management for a few years as NDOW learns about this landscape.

Any area along the Humboldt River has a weed problem. Since taking ownership this March, NDOW has already begun treating weeds on the Wildlife Management Area. NDOW sprayed 1,000 acres this summer to reduce white top and knapweed.

Such an area takes significant water rights to produce the wildlife and agricultural values found on the Wildlife Management Area. NDOW was able to purchase 960 acre-feet of water rights and lease an additional 3,000 acre-feet from Lander County for agricultural use on the WMA. The county sees this project as a boon for Battle Mountain residents and the public, and has been a big supporter.

Jeremy told me this project is not intended to rebuild part of the Argenta Marsh, “but maybe this area will show what the Argenta Marsh looked like when it existed. There are so many willow banks, trees, and beds of cattails and reeds along its many sloughs and channels.”