Nature Notes: Spectacles among the reeds

A male ruddy duck is quite a sight. It is called ruddy because of its reddish-brown body, even though that is the bird’s least impressive part. The head is spectacular, black on top and white on the bottom, and carries a baby blue bill. The black tail feathers end in spikes. When the duck is displaying, the tail is raised and fanned, showing the spiky feathers and revealing a white rear.

The ruddy duck provides the best spectacle at Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Ruby Valley. I watched a male swimming next to a wall of reeds, followed closely by a female. The male performed its bubble display. It diverted breathing air into tracheal air sacs in its bulging neck. It held its head low and tucked in, accentuating the swollen neck. The blue bill dragged in the water. It rapidly smacked the bill against the swollen neck, producing drumming sounds, while the bill created bubbles in the water. Then it ended the display in a belching call and a kicking splash.

Not far away, perched on a cattail, was the marsh’s second-best performer. The yellow-headed blackbird’s name is apt, since its black body is topped with a bright yellow head and chest. The male on the cattail was twisting and writhing as though suffering serious pain. The thrashing accompanied a mating call kindly described as a squeaky door hinge. It may not be beautiful by human standards, but the male belted it out with gusto.

Then the male was in the air, suddenly chasing another male that had dared fly too close to the resident’s territory. White feathers in the wings of the pursuing male produced flashes of white. Coasting back to the same cattail head, the male once again belted out its song.

The third performer was much more quiet. Marsh wrens may not be loud, but the marshes have a lot of these small, brown birds sporting white "eyebrows" and white stripes on their backs.

I watched a male grip a vertical reed stalk with both feet. To stay somewhat vertical, the upper leg was bent. The tail was elevated until it almost touched the bird’s back. The song sounded somewhat like “wich-wich-wich-cheeeee” interspersed with rattles and “che-che-che-che”. It flew upward in a spiral and sang its rattling song as it coasted back down to the reeds.

Honorable mention went to the looping flights of barn swallows. Males have blue backs, light brown bellies and darker brown necks. They coast on long, pointed wings and spread their long, forked tails in the turns. In the quiet of the marshes, I could hear their chittering calls.

A good place to celebrate summer’s arrival is at the marshes.

