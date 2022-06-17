Nature Notes: The 2022 wildfire season is here

It is that time of year again, the beginning of the wildfire season. Cheatgrass is maturing, easily seen by the surrounding hills that still show some green but also a purplish tint from the cheatgrass.

I spoke to Matt Murphy, Elko BLM interagency Fire Management Officer. Matt said “it looks like this year may not be a huge season, but an increase over last year.” Last year, 2021, was a historically low year in number of fires, due to a smaller crop of cheatgrass.

There is more grass this year, but it looks like the fire emphasis this year could be in higher elevation sites where mountain brush is thick. I asked Matt if the fire season is starting earlier this year. He thought not, although fuels are drying out slightly early, but he said this may be a longer season.

A windy spring has helped dry out the vegetation. Matt said if monsoons come north, we do not usually get rain but we will get lightning and that starts wildfires. People can get an idea of the fire potential at https://gacc.nifc.gov/gbcc/, click on Outlooks.

Fire fighters are being hired. The Ruby Mountains Hotshot Crew is already in New Mexico. Twenty fire engines are ready, between the BLM, Elko County, US Forest Service and the Nevada Forestry Division. Matt stressed that wildfires are initially fought by whatever resource is the closest, regardless of the agency.

The BLM will have a hand crew available, a helicopter crew, two bulldozers, and up to four Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) crews. The BLM is manning fire stations in Elko, Wells, Midas and Carlin. Fire breaks (green strips) are ready, they have been maintained and a new one built south of Jiggs.

Personnel have been going out every two weeks to clip samples of pinyon/juniper and sagebrush. These are weighed and then heated to drive off moisture. This finds the fuel moisture level. The samples are slightly below average for June. The sagebrush moisture is dropping and just about low enough to carry fire. Personnel also clip cheatgrass in a small area to find the pounds of fine fuels per acre.

Other resources are usually stationed here also. Another 10-30 pieces of equipment are kept here each summer. Elko also has a large warehouse containing things like Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), water, Gatorade, fire tools, batteries, fire clothing, fire shelters, and porta tanks. Elko is a good place to stage these resources since they can quickly be sent any direction using Interstate 80 and US Highway 93. A bad time to have a local fire is when other priorities, other large fires, have drained off some of these resources.

New technology is helping firefighters. Team leaders carry smartphones and iPads to help with mapping fires. They can now communicate through texts. Helicopters perform daily mapping of fires, so everyone knows the daily current conditions.

Matt Peterson is the Elko County Fire Chief. He told me they have eight trucks plus a water tender and bulldozer available at stations in Elko, Wells, Spring Creek, and Jackpot. This is in addition to the 16 volunteer fire departments around the county. They are recruiting for seasonal workers in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0