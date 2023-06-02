The eastern slopes of the Ruby Mountains, towering over Ruby Valley, are much steeper than the western slopes above Spring Creek and Jiggs. The west side has more roads and trails and longer canyons. But why is the eastern side so much steeper?

This part of the earth’s surface containing most of Nevada is known as the Basin and Range Province. This landform extends about 1,000-miles north to south, from Oregon into central Mexico. It is also about 300-600 miles wide east to west.

Without going into more geology, suffice to say this landform is stretching in an east-west direction. This stretching has been enough to increase the surface area by 10-50%, even 100% in areas. The ground surface that would someday be called Salt Lake City and Reno may have been 50 miles closer before this stretching began.

The stretching also thinned the crust, much like stretching pizza dough. Thinner crust allowed hot mantle rock closer to the surface and left today’s numerous hot springs. More hot springs exist between Salt Lake City and Reno than anywhere else in the country.

The area also bulged upward into a dome. At one time, Elko County may have been 4,800-feet higher in average elevation.

The stretching finally reached a breaking point somewhere between 16 million and 13 million years ago. Brittle crustal rock can only stretch so far, before it fractures. Long, deep cracks, called faults, developed perpendicular to the force of stretching. These faults extended north to south, (actually slightly east of north).

It divided the bulged dome into a series of blocks having fairly equal width. The faults also allowed these blocks to move, slide and tilt. The dome partially collapsed as all the blocks slumped; some dropped only slightly while neighboring blocks dropped significantly.

The blocks that dropped only slightly, called horsts, have since eroded into the mountain ranges across the Great Basin. Horsts are bounded by steep slopes, called escarpments. In a type of movement called a normal fault, the escarpments acted as ramps for their neighboring blocks to slide downward. The blocks that dropped significantly, called grabens, formed today’s basins or valleys. Horsts and grabens, or mountain ranges and basins, define the term Basin and Range Province.

Near the center of the Great Basin, some blocks remained vertical as they dropped but most blocks tilted as they slid down escarpments. These tilted blocks created “fault-block mountains.” Each tilted block has a higher edge that eroded into a mountain range, while the lower edge formed an accompanying basin. Each block or fault-block mountain has one steep escarpment and one less steep slope.

A perfect example is the Ruby Mountains. The block that became the Rubies tilted down to the west so its escarpment is on the east side. This left a much steeper eastern slope and a more gentle western slope. This explains why Lamoille Canyon, Soldier Canyon and Rattlesnake Canyon, with their roads, are on the western slope. No large canyons exist on the steeper, eastern slope.