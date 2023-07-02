With all the winter snow and spring rain, the range grass is tall on my property. Outside of my actual lawn, my acre is covered with tall bunch grass. There is some cheatgrass and a few weeds, but most of the ground is thick with crested wheatgrass.

Crested wheatgrass covers much of the border of Elko as it does much of Elko County. This introduced Asian grass is so common if you removed all the crested wheatgrass around Elko, the ground would be bare of grass other than cheatgrass. I-80 is lined with crested wheatgrass, and most mine reclamation sites have it. With this non-native grass comes some controversy.

Crested wheatgrass is easy to identify. The stands are three feet tall. Its stems hold wide, flattened seed heads, looking as if you stepped on the grass heads.

The problem with crested wheatgrass (if there is a problem) is it is a non-native grass. It originated on the cold deserts of Asia, under the same conditions as cheatgrass. Range managers first planted crested wheatgrass to control another invasive weed, halogeton.

Crested wheatgrass grows well in our arid country and is tolerant of heavy grazing. Range managers saw its value as forage on depleted rangelands. From the mid-1950s to 1970, they planted over one million acres of crested wheatgrass before environment groups complained about this widespread use of a non-native grass.

Crested wheatgrass also competes well against cheatgrass, which has taken over much of the lower elevation and drier lands burned off by wildfires. Replanting a burned area with native grasses is the best solution, but natives are harder to establish. Therefore, many burns are re-seeded with crested wheatgrass. It establishes easily and the grass seed is much cheaper and more available than native grass.

Here is where the controversy comes in. Some say sagebrush, along with native forbs and grasses, will naturally invade crested wheatgrass plantings and return the land to natives. Others say crested wheatgrass grows so well, natives are difficult to get started. If native grasses, forbs and crested wheatgrass are planted at the same time, crested wheatgrass will keep the natives from becoming established as crested wheatgrass will use the soil resources first.

Some say natives are the only seed to use, since they provide the best forage for more types of wildlife. Others state anything that competes with cheatgrass is the best seed to use.

The internet has numerous articles covering both sides of the controversy.