Nature Notes: The desert cottontail

A desert cottontail may be seen among sagebrush, its “cottony” tail evident as it runs away. Or they may be seen along a street or in a front yard. The desert cottontail likes dry landscapes containing grasslands and brush, along riparian areas and in pinyon/juniper woodlands. But they also like suburban areas providing shrubs for cover and grass and forbs for food.

If you are not sure about that rabbit in your front yard, it is easy to differentiate cottontails from the larger jackrabbits. Although black-tail jackrabbits occupy much the same habitat, they weigh 9-13 pounds, with 8-inch-long ears. Cottontails are 2-3 pounds with ears 3-4 inches long. Cottontail tails are round cotton balls, black above and white below, while Jackrabbit tails are 2-5 inches long, black at the base and gray on the end.

On the other end of the size scale are the pygmy rabbits. They are the smallest local rabbits with short back legs, small, brown tails and short, round ears. They barely weigh a pound and are only seen among tall sagebrush.

Cottontails eat mostly grass, but also nibble on forbs and shrubs. Twigs nipped off by cottontails leave clean cuts at 45-degree angles, whereas twigs left by deer and other herbivores look chewed.

Cottontails get most of their needed water from the vegetation they eat. They use a feeding strategy that seems odd, in that they eat their own feces. Grass is difficult to digest and the first-formed pellets after a meal still contain additional nutrients, so they ingest them again. The pellets expelled a second time are noticeably harder and more fibrous.

Their main defense against predators is to freeze in place. If that does not work, cottontails can take off and run at 20 miles per hour in a zig-zag pattern. If cornered by a small predator, they may “bowl over” the predator and give it a kick with their hind legs.

Cottontails do not dig burrows although adults may rest in holes already dug by other animals. When cottontail females raise their young they scrape out a shallow, pear-shaped depression beneath a shrub or other protected spot. In this nest lined with grass and fur, the young are born blind, fur-less and helpless. The mother returns to this nest daily to feed the young for two weeks before they venture out. The young stay near the mother for another three weeks and can then mate themselves at three months of age.

They can be found in lower country of the American Southwest, but also from eastern Montana to northern Mexico. Male cottontails occupy a range as large as five acres but females stay within one acre, usually close to where they were born. Although they do not live in colonies, they are tolerant of other, nearby cottontails.

They are legally protected as small game animals that can be hunted only during designated hunting seasons from October through February. The limit is 10 daily and 20 in the hunter’s possession. Ancestral Shoshone hunted them for meat and hides.

