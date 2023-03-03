The Humboldt River is a historically important body of water. During the 1800s, the Humboldt provided a route across a dry region. The California Trail was made possible by wagon trains following the Humboldt across Nevada. Today, that importance has waned. Two sets of railroad tracks and an interstate highway now follow the route of this important river but the actual river is often out of sight and out of mind.

The Humboldt River runs for 330 miles, dropping 1,726 feet as it does, but does not exit the Great Basin. The river’s beginning is generally regarded as a set of springs on the edge of Wells and it ends at the Humboldt Sink southwest of Lovelock.

It drains a large part of northern Nevada. Its river basin can be split into upper and lower halves using Palisade Canyon, west of Carlin. Upstream of Palisade, tributaries add water to the river, swelling its size as it flows forward. Downstream from Palisade, more water evaporates than is added by tributaries, so it shrinks as it flows on to the west.

Above Palisade, the river has a steeper gradient, dropping 740 feet over 92 miles, creating a gradient of just over eight feet per mile. Below Palisade, the river drops 940 feet over 218 miles, at a gradient of 4.3 feet per mile.

Ten miles downstream from the springs at Wells, Bishop Creek adds water from the northeast. Ten miles farther, the Marys River enters from the north. This tributary begins in the Jarbidge Mountains 56 miles away. Marys River is considered the river’s true source since water in its headwaters travels the longest distance.

Twelve miles farther down the Humboldt, at Halleck, Lamoille Creek enters from the southeast, after draining the northwestern slopes of the Ruby Mountains. Eight miles farther, the North Fork of the Humboldt enters from the north, rising in the Independence Mountains 70 miles away.

Twenty-four miles farther downstream, after passing through Elko, the South Fork of the Humboldt flows in from the south. This tributary rises from the Diamond Mountains and flows 68 miles, gathering water along the western slopes of the Ruby Mountains.

Sixteen miles downstream, after passing through Carlin Canyon, Susie and Maggie Creeks flow in from the north. Maggie Creek rises from the Independence Mountains and the Tuscarora Mountains. It passes the largest gold mines in North America as it flows toward the Humboldt. Ten miles farther, the Humboldt River reaches its largest size at Palisade.

Less than a mile downstream from Palisade, Pine Creek enters from the south after rising from the Roberts Mountains 64 miles away. Forty-six miles downstream, the Humboldt passes through Battle Mountain and the Reese River flows in from the south. This stream drains the largest area of any of the river’s tributaries, rising from the Toiyabe Mountains and flowing 150 miles. However, seldom does any of its water reach the Humboldt, Reese River water usually disappears 10 to 20 miles south of the Humboldt.

Sixty miles downstream, the Little Humboldt River (rarely) enters from the north, rising from the Santa Rosa Mountains 85 miles away. Six miles up the Little Humboldt, sand dunes generally swallow any flowing water. Only during extreme floods does the river top the dunes and enter the Humboldt.

Forty-eight miles farther, the Humboldt flows through nineteen miles of the Rye Patch Reservoir.

After exiting the dam, water flows through the river channel and a series of canals to Lovelock.

During good water years, water flows on, twelve more miles past the Toulon Drain into Toulon Lake and the Army Drain into Humboldt Lake. Six miles farther to the south, the “river” at this point enters the Humboldt Sink, where evaporation and percolation into the ground claims any remaining water.

During rare extreme flood years, water has overflowed the Sink and extended into the Carson Sink, mixing waters with the Carson River. These rare events form a continuous body of waters from the Jarbidge Mountains to the Sierra Nevada.

During the days of the California Trail, emigrants dreaded the 40-mile desert. After leaving the waters at the Humboldt Sink, they faced a long, dry, sandy drive before arriving at the waters of the Truckee River near today’s Fernley. Today’s travelers cross this 40-mile stretch without even noticing leaving one river basin and entering the next.