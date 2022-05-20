 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nature Notes

Nature Notes: The noisy shorebird seen on grasslands

Long-billed curlew

A long-billed curlew at Bear Lake Bird Refuge

 LARRY HYSLOP

Long-billed curlews are the largest member of the sandpiper family and America’s largest shorebirds. They have a body length of 21-26 inches, including a very long bill. They are easy to identify by their long legs, and impossibly long bill with a down-curve near the end.

These plain brown birds have some darker mottling on the top side of their bodies. Helping to identify them is the fact that these birds are usually seen in grasslands, meadows, lightly grazed pastures, and sagebrush.

This article describes curlews as dryland birds but the only photo I have is one in water. I tried to reason with it and asked it to return to a grassy area for my photo, but no luck.

An even better identifying characteristic is their loud, strident calls. Described as a series of loud cur-lee or prrreeep prrreeep prrreeerr calls, they also give off a rapid whistled whinny. Often, a person near a nest will be serenaded by a bird flying in circles around them.

The curlew's summer nesting habitat is short grass areas. They are a western bird, mainly breeding in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana. In winter, they are found along the coast and interior Mexico, on wetlands, tidal estuaries, mudflats, flooded fields, and beaches.

Curlews are one of the earliest breeding shorebirds, arriving in this area by mid-March. They then leave early, with adults gone by mid-July, and young birds by mid-August.

In summer, they use that long bill to probe soft ground and animal burrows for earthworms and insects. They also pick grasshoppers, beetles, caterpillars, and spiders off the ground. A family will walk in a line abreast to scare up food.

They form nests by creating shallow scrapes on the ground among short grasses. They line the nest with pebbles, bark, animal droppings, grass, stems, twigs, and seeds. Within five hours of hatching, chicks move away from the nest and into areas of taller grasses.

The curlew’s long bill has earned it names like “sicklebird” and “candlestick” bird. San Francisco’s Candlestick Park stadium was named for this bird that was once common in that area.

Larry Hyslop

Larry Hyslop
