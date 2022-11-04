Nature Notes: The oldest living bristlecone pine

The Bristlecone Pine Grove in Great Basin National Park (GBNP) is a harsh landscape, containing gracefully contorted bristlecone pine trees. It is a glaciated ridge at 10,700-foot elevation and shadowed by nearby 13,063-foot-high Mount Wheeler.

During a visit, I stopped at a gnarled tree twisted into a somewhat feminine shape, holding a pose any dancer would envy. I could not help but touch its cool, dry wood. Although the wood was gray, its color changed to light and then dark brown inside crevices. The colors matched the boulders surrounding it.

The bare wood was scalloped into thousands of tiny, vertical furrows, as if someone laboriously carved it with a wood gouge, stripping away small scoops of wood. Most of its branches were broken off, ending in smooth breaks, as if cut. Only one branch still held live needles. A five-inch-wide strip of bark led from that one branch to the ground, keeping the tree alive by maintaining a necessary lifeline between roots and needles. Break this tenuous path and the tree would finally die. Yet it has stood like this for probably thousands of years.

Bristlecones are slow growing trees. Each yearly ring of new growth is thin. The tree's width may only increase one inch in a hundred years. Needles can remain on the branches for 40 years. In years of drought, these trees simply survive and save growth for better seasons.

Nature Notes: Pine nut time The pine nut harvest is taking place. Pine nuts are delicious and can be roasted and placed on salads or in pasta. Pine nut gravy prepared by …

Bristlecones die slowly, usually because their roots die. Soil erosion exposes the roots, drying them out and killing them. I read that the secret to bristlecone longevity is not their ability to stay alive, but their inability to die.

The dense wood contains a high amount of resin and is highly resistant to rot. Wood-destroying fungi do poorly in this high, dry environment. The grove contains a standing trunk that has been dead for 1,500 years.

The Ruby Mountains and East Humboldts contain bristlecone pines but they do not live as long as those in GBNP, evidently because the conditions in the Rubies are not harsh enough. Bristlecone longevity is tied to the harshness of their environment.

The oldest living bristlecone is 4,600 years old, located in the White Mountains of California. But until recently, the oldest tree grew in this grove inside GBNP. In 1964, a graduate student in geography at the University of North Carolina was using an incremental bore tool to remove thin, round cores of wood from several of these bristlecones. Counting the growth rings allowed him to arrive at an age for each tree. The dense wood of bristlecones makes such coring difficult. One contorted tree gave him so much trouble he applied to the U.S. Forest Service and received permission to have it cut down. During the 1950s and 1960s, several other old bristlecones had been cut down for scientific study. The Forest Service felt this tree was one of the oldest in this grove but was not an extraordinary tree otherwise.

A USFS employee cut down the tree and sawed out some cross-sections. Counting the growth rings on one of these slabs, the researcher found the now dead tree had been 4,900 years old when cut down. That cross section was taken back to North Carolina, another is now on display in the park's visitor center, and another slab is displayed in Ely.

With that, the title of oldest living bristlecone pine moved from Nevada to California.