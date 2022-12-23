Nature Notes: The price of solitude

The sensational Ruby Mountains offer one great attribute to its visitors, that of solitude. Often, we locals are so used to it we do not even think about it.

When the Friends of the Ruby Mountains have info tables at the End of the Lamoille Canyon Road on holiday weekends, people from outside the area often exclaim about how few people they see in the mountains. Often, these comments come from hikers returning from Lamoille Lake or Island Lake, busy trails where a summer weekend can see 100 hikers. These non-locals still see these hikes as relatively empty. Many of these hikers come from the Wasatch or Sierras, where people clog the hiking trails on summer weekends.

But those visiting hikers also come from hiking areas having good roads accessing well maintained trails, and even come from areas that offer visitor centers.

The Rubies offer solitude but this luxury comes at a price. This area does not get the high numbers of visitors and therefore does not get the high dollars for roads and trails, let alone visitor centers. In the Rubies, just getting to trailheads can be difficult.

The paved roads into Lamoille Canyon and Island Lake draw most visitors. The dirt roads accessing other trailheads are not usually maintained and their rough surfaces discourage many people. Many hiking trails get only occasional maintenance.

The local U.S. Forest Service offices do their best but they are poorly funded and understaffed. The available money goes to those other mountains with many more visitors. It takes a huge effort for the local offices to simply keep up with road and infrastructure maintenance, let alone deal with the natural disasters Lamoille Canyon has seen in recent years.

So if you want to visit the Rubies, if you want to enjoy the offered solitude, come prepared. If solitude is not your goal, then definitely hike the Lamoille Lake, Island Lake, and Thomas Canyon Trails. If you want a little solitude, simply get off the trail to find it.

For real solitude, get away from Lamoille Canyon, visit other canyons. Traverse those bad roads into Soldier Canyon or the south end of the Ruby Crest Trail. Try the even worse roads accessing those east side trails. Carry a map to help find trailheads where access roads have lost their signs. Be careful, be prepared and self-reliant.

If you do choose to hike the trail into Lamoille Lake, at least step off the trail, walk through a grove of white bark pine trees, sit down, and absorb the isolation. Know you are experiencing a very rare quality around the western U.S.