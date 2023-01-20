Nature Notes: The wild sheep of North America

During this cold, snowy winter, you are probably sitting in front of the fire with your feet up, and asking yourself “how many wild sheep species live in North America?” The answer is two, the bighorn and the thinhorn.

We are most familiar with the bighorn species, since thinhorns live far to the north. Bighorns have three recognized sub-species in the United States: desert, Rocky Mountain and Sierra Nevada, (although Mexico has several more sub-species.)

Rocky Mountain bighorns are larger and darker than desert bighorns. Rocky Mountain bighorns live in the main Rocky Mountains from Canada to New Mexico but mostly east of Elko and most desert bighorns. Desert bighorns are generally smaller and lighter colored than other wild sheep. They are found in the southwest mountains and south of Elko. The Sierra Nevada bighorns are a genetically distinct sub-species found only in the Sierra Nevada. Their horns flare outward and curl less than the desert bighorns.

Northeastern Nevada had wild sheep but they were eliminated from area mountains with the arrival of Europeans, their rifles and livestock. The ancestral bighorns in the Elko area are believed to have been a hybrid of the other sub-species. Later transplants into our mountains have been Rocky Mountain bighorns.

There used to be a fourth sub-species, the Audubon bighorn found in parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming. This sub-species went extinct throughout their range by 1925.

The second distinct wild sheep species is the thinhorn sheep with two sub-species and a hybrid. The Dall sheep are white and live in Alaska and northwestern Canada. Dall ram horns are longer, thinner and more yellowish than bighorn horns and curve away from the face more. Ewe horns are shorter than bighorn ewes.

The second thinhorn sub-species are the stone sheep and live in the same area. They are darker than the Dall sheep, having various different colorations. They run from a dark charcoal to a light gray, to a “salt and pepper,” with a lighter face. Fannin’s Sheep are a hybrid between stone and Dall sheep found in central Yukon. They range in color from nearly white to dark brown. They typically have white faces and rumps with tan-colored backs.

When I present the skulls and hides demo for NDOW, kids often confuse wild sheep and goats. Of course, mountain goats are not sheep, but that is OK since they are not goats either. They belong to a family that includes antelopes, gazelles, and cattle but not goats. Their subfamily is called goat-antelopes. They are white with longer hair than bighorns. Their horns are black and stiletto-like, somewhat like bighorn ewe horns. Mountain goats are not native to the Elko area and were transplanted into the Ruby Mountains.

I have to tell my favorite story from a trip to Yellowstone National Park. Some bighorn ewes were grazing next to a road and people had stopped to photograph them. A man was loudly telling anyone who would listen they were mountain goats and how great it was to see them close up since they are usually high in the mountains. I tried to ignore him but people started repeating his “knowledge” to others. I could not stand it so I asked him “I wonder if these are bighorn sheep?” He thought about it and replied “no, these are little horn sheep, I haven’t seen any bighorn sheep today.” I had nothing to say to that and walked away.