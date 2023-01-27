Nature Notes: Tiny birds surviving the cold

Faint calls come from a small flock of mountain chickadees as they move through a grove of Lamoille Canyon aspens. The aspen branches carry a thin layer of snow from the last storm. The birds search the aspen branches for insect eggs and larvae. One moves along a branch, clinging upside down to search the limb’s underside. Wisps of snow fall from the branches as the birds search them.

These chickadees have gray-brown bodies, white faces and black caps with sporty white eye lines. Their quiet calls are ‘tsick-a-zee-zee’. These lively “chick-a-dee” calls supplied their names. They move through the trees in a loose flock, using their calls to stay in contact with the others. These tiny birds, about five inches long and a whopping half ounce in weight, endure our cold Ruby Mountain winters.

Mountain chickadees do not migrate south. They survive winter through preparation. During fall, chickadees add an extra 25% plumage, mostly downy feathers. During winter, they fluff out these feathers to surround their tiny bodies with quality insulation. With an outside temperature below zero, their internal temperature remains 108 degrees. That one inch of insulation may separate temperatures as much as 120 degrees. They also frequently flex their chest muscles to shiver and generate heat.

During summer, chickadees store food in caches, with one bird storing several thousand food bits. Called scatter hoards, each cache contains an individual insect, egg or seed placed in bark furrows, in cupped leaves or even holes in the dirt.

Remembering the location of these food caches is a tremendous memory exercise. During the fall, the hippocampus area of their brains increases in size. Used for memory and special relationships, the enlarged hippocampus gives them the extra mental power needed to create mental maps of all these caches. In the spring, their hippocampus shrinks back to a normal size.

To survive the long winter nights, chickadees squeeze into tiny gaps between tree bark and trunk or within a mass of accumulated leaves. They may even create a snow cave by pushing into snow accumulated on a branch.

Chickadees prepare for night by putting on weight during the day, often adding 10% to their body weight. By the next morning, they have lost this extra weight as generated heat. This would compare to a 165-pound man spending a frigid night outside and emerging 15 or so pounds lighter in the morning. Chickadees reduce this nightly energy consumption by lowering their temperature from 108 degrees to a nightly low of 86 degrees, thus lowering their metabolism by 25%. Even with all this preparation, winter survival is a thin line. During a harsh winter, many chickadees may not survive.

Some of them do visit nearby Elko and Spring Creek feeders. Their favorite food is black oil sunflower seeds, but in winter, they will also eat suet and peanut butter. Even chickadees visiting feeders still store excess seeds, sometimes in the same tree as the feeder.