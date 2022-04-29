Nature Notes: Trying a new ranching technology

Two years ago, I wrote about a new technology called virtual fencing, of putting GPS collars on cattle to control their movements. At that time it had not yet been tried. Now, the Cottonwood Ranch and Maggie Creek Ranch have used this technology for two grazing seasons, and I can tell some results.

Virtual fencing consists of three parts: the GPS collars, towers to relay signals to and from cattle, and software for the rancher’s phone or computer. The equipment used here comes from Vence Company. The towers cost about $13,000, the collars are leased for $35/head/year. Both ranches placed collars on small herds of about 135-200 cattle.

Paul Meiman is an Associate Professor with UNR and Rangeland Extension Specialist. He has put together this test. He told me the cost is considerable but comparing it to the cost of actual fencing makes it more doable.

A tower placed on a high spot can manage cattle across several thousand acres. The Cottonwood Ranch put up five towers on rugged public land managed by the BLM and USFS. The Maggie Creek Ranch put up two towers on two private pastures.

Using the software, the rancher draws a polygon shape on a virtual map, creating an area to hold the cattle. It is ringed by a double boundary. The inner boundary, first encountered by a cow, is an auditory boundary. As a cow enter this area, its collar beeps. The second boundary is an “electrical pulse” boundary. I was asked to not use the “sh*ck” word, so I will merely say as cattle enter this boundary, they receive an electrical pulse.

The project began by training the cattle. They were put through a chute to attach the collars and released in a pasture. A virtual boundary was drawn along a conventional wire fence to give the cattle a visual boundary. For two days, cattle approached this fence line/virtual boundary and received both auditory cues and electrical pulses. On the second day, the boundary was widened. On the third day, an audio only zone was added, giving them the opportunity to turn around after hearing the beep and avoid the electrical pulse.

The software keeps track of each cow’s location and shows where they receive beeps and pulses. During the first training day, cattle entered the boundary often and several received electrical pulses, but by the third day they had learned to respond to the beep and few received electrical pulses.

Both ranches used the system to divide larger grazing areas into smaller ones. One such boundary was along a road, a visual clue that helped. Typically, cattle tested the boundaries the first couple of days but then settled into the defined area.

If a cow continued forward through and beyond the boundary, the electrical pulses stopped. If it moved back into the defined area through the boundary, there were no audio cues or electrical pulses. Once back inside the area, the system reset so that audio cues and electrical pulses would be delivered if the animal again attempted to leave.

The system was also used to keep cattle out of an area. On the Cottonwood Ranch, it kept cattle out of an alfalfa field. Paul said those cattle really wanted to eat that alfalfa. The first day, they tested the boundary, some receiving electrical pulses. On later days, they still tested the boundary but mainly the auditory boundary, just to make sure it was still there.

One of the hyped functions of the collars has been that ranchers can move their cattle by slowly moving the defined polygon to one side, so the cattle move to stay within the boundary. In practice, it proved faster and easier to shut off the boundary, move the cattle with riders, and re-draw a new boundary.

There were “breakouts” where several cattle left the defined area, usually because of something else like people entering the defined area.

The collars have improved each year, a good reason for leasing them. There have been problems with collars falling off. Older designs had metal cones that needed to contact cattle necks and some collars managed to flip over so those cattle received no electrical pulses. The current design hangs by a chain around the neck. The chain provides the pulse, so flipping over is not a problem. Future designs will undoubtedly continue to improve.

McKenzie and Jason Molsbee handle the cattle for the Cottonwood Ranch. McKenzie told me they are very enthusiastic about this technology. It will make a big difference in their operation. They move their cattle often, using riders, through numerous small areas. McKenzie feels the system will cut down on riding. She said the system will help control cattle when on the USFS allotment, keep cattle out of a larkspur infestation and ensure bulls and heifers stay together.

Jon Griggs is the manager of the Maggie Creek Ranch. He reported the same problems with collar fit, especially since the ranch used them on yearlings. Jon said “I think the technology will shine in remote rugged areas where fencing is not practical and the reward for managed grazing is high.”

Paul told me the system is not designed to replace cowboys and cowgirls. He sees it as another tool available for grazing management.

