Nature Notes: Valuable members of fire management teams

When a big wildfire takes off, an Incident Management team is brought in to manage the fire fighting. A very important member of that team is the rancher liaison. This is a local rancher who maintains communication with the Incident Management team and also other ranchers affected by the fire.

The liaison is a big help in providing the Incident Management team local information on the area where they will be fighting the fire. These locals know the land, know the roads into fires, know where water is located and where cattle are located.

Matt Murphy is the Elko BLM interagency Fire Management Officer. I asked Matt how the program got started. In 1999 and 2000, Elko County had a series of large fires. Several Incident Management teams came in from around the West to work these fires. Problems developed because the Incident Management teams did not know the area. Some came from timberland fires and did not necessarily see the value in saving sagebrush habitat. Some did not listen to emotional ranchers who were afraid of losing their livelihood. Hard feelings developed. Ranchers accused fire fighters of not knowing anything and not fighting the fires correctly. The rancher liaison program was set up soon after these large fires and it took a while to rebuild trust.

I asked Matt how these rancher liaisons are chosen. The Elko BLM District is divided into 16 zones and contains 30 primary and secondary liaisons. Finding good liaisons can be hard. Matt said the ranchers have to be open minded, able to work with the BLM and communicate with their ranching neighbors. The ranchers have to understand fire fighters have bad days, they make decisions that don’t go as planned, but they are trying. Liaisons have to understand the fire fighters have specific policies they must follow.

The liaisons get together each spring to recap last year’s fires, be briefed on this year’s fire potential, and find out about changes in policy and landscapes. Matt said the best part of these meetings is the informal discussions that take place about the BLM, ranches, landscapes, and expectations.

Jon Griggs is manager of the Maggie Creek Ranch. He has been a rancher liaison for several years. His zone runs, east to west, from the Maggie Creek Ranch to Elko and, north to south, from I-80 to Lone Mountain Station.

During fires, Jon goes to fire camps and attends every morning briefing along with the important evening planning meeting. With his experience he can advise the firefighting team on a good way to fight fires based on the landscape and past fire behavior. He can tell them where important resources are located, about important parts of the landscape. He knows where to find water and where cattle need moving. He also talks to affected ranchers to tell them what to expect the next day.

Liaisons develop a relationship with the fire managers. Good communication is essential. Jon said “a fire is absolutely the wrong time to have conflict and we don’t."