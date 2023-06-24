With Mormon crickets continuing to hang around Elko, I felt the need to find more about these darn insects, like where did they come from, how long will they be here, and where will they go.

I will start with some slightly good news. Cricket migrations usually die out in late June or early July, when they finish laying eggs and die off.

Now the bad news. Since the late 1990s, the Mormon cricket population has been growing in Nevada. The greatest numbers occupy lands north of Tonopah. In 2006, approximately ten million acres in Nevada were infested with Mormon crickets. Drought such as we have been having for several years also encourages Mormon cricket outbreaks.

High densities of crickets can last for years, often 5-21 years. A major outbreak began in 1931 and continued for 17 years. At the peak of the infestation in 1938, 19 million acres in 11 states were infested. Howard Hickson’s Histories has an article on Elko’s 1930s cricket infestation.

Adult crickets at low densities will simply stay in favorable habitat while they reproduce. But during larger infestations, Mormon crickets begin migrating for two reasons. They must find food and also stay ahead of others behind them that would gladly eat any slower crickets. One reason the roads become such a mess is migrating crickets get squashed by tires so other crickets stop to eat them and also get squashed, which attracts more crickets.

Migratory bands can stretch for miles and consist of millions of crickets. They move forward during favorable conditions, mainly in daylight hours when skies are clear and temperatures range between 65°F to 95°F. They seek shelter under plants and remain inactive when it is hot, cloudy, or cold. They usually also stop at night. Occasionally, two bands meet and they either merge into one larger band or they maintain their separate directions of migration and flow through each other.

I hear people say “they are two blocks away and headed our way.” Maybe, but each band seems to move in a random direction. Researchers have tracked bands of crickets over several days. They found the travel direction stayed constant over those days, but different bands traveled in different directions. Their migration directions also did not seem to depend on wind direction. Why and how they continue to travel in a straight directed is not known.

When a cricket band passed through my yard, my strategy was to simply wait them out. A band of crickets typically occupies one site for three or four days, although stragglers may then hang around for several more days. Stomping on them creates a mess, and since crickets are cannibalistic, squashed crickets will draw more crickets. Poisoning them creates a bigger mess.

PERMA-GUARD Garden and Plant Insecticide is a diatomaceous earth-based product that kills insects by puncturing their exoskeleton, causing them to die from dehydration. The manufacturer claims it is just as effective as carbaryl bait and without any harmful side effects to animals, humans, or the environment. It is said to also work against ants.

To physically protect vegetation, homeowners can erect a fence or slick barrier 18-24 inches high (chicken wire covered tightly with sheet plastic) around valuable ornamentals, flowers beds, and gardens. Mormon crickets normally cannot walk up a slick barrier placed in a vertical position. Soil pits or water traps may be placed at intervals to catch crickets halted by the barrier. Some Elko residents have edged one or two side of their yards in plastic, which may work if crickets come from those directions.

One idea is researchers have concluded that crickets are a highly digestible protein source for dogs (with >80% digestibility). My dog would never touch one but it is an idea.