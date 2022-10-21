Nature Notes: Why are pronghorns so fast?

Pronghorn antelope are fast runners, capable of hitting 57 miles per hour. Pronghorns are rated as the second fastest animal in the world. Yet in Northeastern Nevada, the coyote is their fastest predator with a top speed of only 43 mph. In other areas of the West, pronghorns run from grizzly bears or wolves, but all their modern predators are much slower than pronghorns.

So why did they develop such speed if their predators are so much slower? Pronghorns did not develop their marvelous speed because of coyotes, bears or wolves. At one time, they needed such speed to escape the teeth and claws of the fastest animal in the world.

The African Cheetah is listed as the fastest mammal on earth, hitting speeds of 70 mph, even though they can only maintain this speed for short distances. The pronghorn’s top speed may be only 57 mph, but they can easily run 40-50 mph for several miles.

During the height of the Pleistocene Epoch, about 10,000 years ago, two species of American cheetahs hunted pronghorns in this area. Other predators during that Age of Mammals were probably as dangerous. Long-legged, and therefore undoubtedly fast, hyenas lived here, as did American lions and short-faced bears. Pronghorns developed their speed to outrace Pleistocene predators and have not lost that speed up to the present.

American cheetahs, hyenas, lions and short-faced bears went extinct while pronghorns survived. However, researchers feel their excessive speed in today’s world still serves a couple of purposes. Their rapid takeoff leaves little doubt of their ability to escape and actually saves energy for both predator and prey since the predator quickly gives up. Such speed is also used today by bucks to impress the does in their worthiness in mating.

Pronghorns have uniquely developed bodies to develop that speed. They process three times the oxygen as other animals their size, using lungs four times the size of sheep. Their windpipes are 2” in diameter, while human windpipes are only 1 ¼” across. As soon as they begin running, their tongues hang from the corner of their mouths. This is not a sign of distress as they are simply getting their tongues out of the way to gulp in more air.

Large hearts pump blood to cells packed with mitochondria converting oxygen into energy. Large livers hold glycogen that stores carbohydrates and releases it as fast energy. Their digestive systems are small for their size, allowing them to run with less weight but also requiring them to eat more often.

Some people have ungraciously compared pronghorn body shapes to sausages held up by toothpicks. These are small ungulates, three feet tall at the shoulder, no larger than domestic sheep but with longer legs and necks. Mature bucks weigh 120 pounds and does weigh at the most, 90 pounds. Their long, slender legs are as long as cow legs, but stronger since the lower leg bones are fused together. Leg muscles are held close to the body, with long tendons connecting muscles to lower legs and feet. This reduces the torque required to swing the legs at top speed.

Their feet have only two toes since dewclaws were apparently abandoned as extra weight. Most of their propulsion comes from the back legs, while front legs carry larger hooves to balance, guide and absorb impacts.

Their black eyes are 1 ½” across and among the largest in the animal kingdom. Pronghorn eyes are the same size as horse eyes and are nearly as large as elephant eyes. Their eyesight is often described as equivalent to 8X binoculars, usually because human hunters feel they need 8X binoculars to watch pronghorns as easily as pronghorns watch hunters.

Running strides can be 14-23 feet in length and at top speeds their legs strike the ground three times each second. Their speed would be remarkable on a smooth track, let alone over rough ground.

In large herds, dominant does lead the group, followed by other does and young animals. Bucks bring up the rear, closest to the predators. The herd runs as a single entity, pacing themselves so no animal falls behind. Observers often compare them to flocks of birds, because each pronghorn perfectly choreographs its movements within the group. Their single-mindedness in running can be dismaying when they run across a highway with no regard for passing traffic.