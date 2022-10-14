Nature Notes: Wild horses update

This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to review these numbers as wild horse populations continue to rise. In my opinion, the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is broken in its present state.

The 1971 Wild Horse and Burro Act charges the BLM with maintaining healthy populations of wild horses on western landscapes. Yet, this is the one thing not happening today. In the middle of a drought, wild horse populations are rising, and range conditions are declining. The captured horses held in off-range facilities are receiving most of the yearly funding.

This disconnect is at the national level. I know three BLM wild horse specialists in northeastern Nevada. Each has impressed me with how much they care about the horses and how hard they work to take the best care of wild horses on our public lands.

The Bureau of Land Management provides a website for the Wild Horse and Burro Program, at http://blm.gov/whb. They can also be emailed at wildhorse@blm.gov. Elko County has no wild burros, so I try to limit the following numbers to wild horses, but in some cases, the two populations of animals are hard to separate.

Let me introduce some terms. Horse Management Areas (HMA) are discrete areas where the BLM manages wild horses. Horses outside these HMAs are typically removed since only horses in these HMAs are recognized. The BLM manages 177 HMAs nationally, comprising 31 million acres. Of those, Nevada contains most, at 83 HMAs, on over 15 million acres.

Appropriate management level (AML) describes the maximum number of wild horses that should be living on public land. (There is also a low AML number for the minimum number of horses that should be on an HMA.) The BLM evaluates each HMA to determine how much forage is available for use among wildlife, wild horses, and domestic livestock. The maximum number of horses which can graze without causing damage to the range is called the high AML.

Let’s start with the largest population numbers first. The BLM manages 64,604 horses on western public lands, (as of March 2022). The national high AML is 26,789 horses. The current wild horse population exceeds that number by almost 40,000, over two times the national AML.

Closer to home, Nevada contains 41,853 wild horses, almost two-thirds of the nation’s wild horses. The state AML is 11,987, so Nevada’s public lands contain almost four times the number of horses the BLM says should be there.

Of course, not all wild horses are living on public lands. Many have been gathered off public lands and are being maintained (for their lifetime) in holding facilities (the BLM calls these off-range horses). The BLM manages around 40,000 off-range horses (actual numbers are not available).

During the BLM’s 2021 fiscal year, $112.2 million was spent on the wild horse and burro program. Of that, caring for the off-range horses received over half, or $74 million. The horse adoption program got $10 million, gathering excess horses off public lands got $5.6 million, and the caring and monitoring of wild horses got $18 million. So the money used to maintain wild herds and HMA landscapes was a little over 10% of the total budget.

During 2021, 13,666 excess wild horses were removed from public lands, or approximately 20% of the total number. Of these, 7,000 horses were removed in emergency gathers. This total number is more than in the last three years. During 2021, 3,465 off-range horses were adopted or sold.

During 2021, 1,160 horses were treated to reduce fertility, mostly using the drug PZP. Most of these doses were administered to horses gathered and then released. In Oregon, 43 horses were darted with PZP, a technique not practicable in Nevada’s large herds. In Wyoming, eight horses were treated with PZP using an inserted IUD in a trial.