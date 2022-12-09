Nature Notes: Wildlife introduced to Elko County

The sagebrush steppe has a rich collection of wildlife, but we humans have added more. In most cases, additional animals were added to embellish our hunting opportunities.

Probably the most spectacular addition has been the Himalayan snowcock, also known as the snow partridge. These birds were imported from the mountains of Pakistan, where they live at elevations up to 20,000 feet. Here, they live at the very top of the Rubies.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife first transplanted 19 of these birds into the Ruby Mountains in 1963. Between 1965 and 1979, they released 2,205 birds into the wild. Rubies and East Humboldt Range have approximately 500-600 birds, the only place in North American where they are found.

Probably no import has succeeded as well as the chukar partridge. First introduced into North America in 1893 from Karachi, India (now Pakistan), they now occupy dry sites across the West. Transplants into Nevada began in the 1920s. Elko County saw transplants in 1937 and 1949, often supplemented by birds raised in bird farms. Cheatgrass is a good food for chukars and their population rose to extremely high levels in the 1960s, but wildfires have reduced the chukar population.

Mountain goats seem so much a part of the high Rubies, it is easy to forget they are not native. NDOW first introduced six from Washington State into Seitz Canyon in 1964 and six into Lamoille Canyon in 1967. In 1981, NDOW released 11 goats from the Olympic National Park into the East Humboldt Range. In 2007, there were over 400 goats in the Rubies. Today’s count is hard to come by since their population has been affected by a recent disease that moved through the Ruby’s bighorn sheep.

Bighorn sheep are different, being re-introducing animals. Before the arrival of Europeans, bighorn sheep occupied most of Nevada’s mountain ranges. These native sheep were killed off through a combination of large-scale hunting, livestock competition, habitat loss and diseases introduced by livestock.

NDOW re-introduced 25 bighorns to the Ruby Mountains in 1990. These animals were Rocky Mountain bighorns from Alberta, Canada. The East Humboldts received 31 in 1992. In 2009, there were 130 bighorns in the Northern Rubies and 160 in the East Humboldts. However, that winter, a pneumonia-causing disease killed off 95-98% of the bighorns in the northern Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. By 2012, only 12 sheep had survived the disease in the East Humboldts and NDOW removed these to the Ruby Mountains. In 2013, seventeen ewes and three rams were brought in from Alberta, Canada to repopulate the East Humboldts.

Elk also lived in this area before the arrival of Europeans, although in small numbers. Re-introductions in the northern parts of Elko County began in the 1970s and have resulted in large herds spreading across the county. The 2014 population estimate approached 7,000 elk.

This re-introduction is taking place now. NDOW is bringing in birds from Idaho. Over three years, they have been transferring 50 birds each year into the Bull Run Basin of northern Elko County.

Wild turkey transplants have been going on since 2000. Ruffed grouse were released into the Rubies in the 1950s. Gray (Hungarian) partridge and California quail were introduced in the early 1900s.

Wild horses are feral animals released by early ranchers.