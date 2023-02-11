ELKO– Elko and Wells high school students are learning about outdoor recreation in a new club that combines the beauty of Elko County’s fishing spots with classroom lessons in earth science.

About 20 teens from the two schools are participating in the Outdoors Club, now going strong in its second year, according to EHS science teacher and adviser Kelby Lindberg.

Launched last spring in Wells, Lindberg said adviser Lyle Boner asked him if EHS wanted to start a club.

Lindberg said it would be similar to a Cast and Blast Club that was at EHS about 20 years ago but faded out. “Now we are revamped and growing rapidly.”

At first, six Elko students joined the club. Now there are 20 students, with 10 “participating diligently in outings,” he added.

Boner said the Wells Outdoors Club started about five or six years ago. Last year, he helped EHS organize its chapter. Carlin High School is also getting a club started.

The two clubs had a get-together at South Fork last year before EHS organized the first ice fishing tournament on Feb. 7 at Wildhorse Reservoir.

Six EHS and two WHS students participated. Other Club members had school commitments or decided to stay home from the cold, Lindberg said.

The first tournament winner was EHS sophomore Gabriel Fertig, who won three prizes for longest fish, shortest fish and heaviest fish with an 18-inch rainbow trout.

Lindberg said Fertig was the winner as the fish weren’t biting that day. “That is why it’s called fishing and not catching.”

But the day successfully introduced four students to ice fishing, and the rest “enjoyed the outing,” he added.

“Three individuals had never been fishing before,” Lindberg said. “This is what our club is about. Giving opportunities to young adults that may never have had the [chance] to experience fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities outside of school.”

Lindberg said during outings, the club also introduces members to ecology, aquatic entomology and “each species’ niche as we observe in our trips.”

Other activities will be added to the Outdoors Club, such as campfire cooking, hiking, antler shed hunting, birdwatching, backpacking, fly fishing and service projects.

“We are looking to grow and expand our program to include more frequent activities and outdoor education here at EHS,” Lindberg said. “There are many different areas of interest, and we allow the students to showcase their voice and choice in an area of study each season.”

Lindberg added the Outdoors Club is open to partnering “with community organizations and individuals who may be more experienced in certain areas of the outdoors and allow them to share their passions with our students here in the Outdoors Club at EHS.”

So far, students are enjoying getting outside and trying something new.

“We have a lot of fun, and it is rewarding to hear the kids enjoying the process,” Lindberg said.