Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Greetings, fellow adventurers! As the sun dances high in the sky and Mother Nature awakens from her slumber, we find ourselves in the marvelous month of June—the time when the Great Outdoors takes center stage! Get ready to kick off your shoes, breathe in the fresh air, and join the wild party of Great Outdoors Month. So, grab your sunscreen, buckle up, and let the outdoor escapades begin!

A Journey Back in Time

Cast your mind back to 1998 when June was as proclaimed Great Outdoors Month. It was an official nod to all things adventurous and a rallying call to embrace the wonders of nature. Ever since, June has become a month-long festival of outdoor excitement, reminding us to ditch the screens, escape the concrete jungle, and immerse ourselves in the untamed beauty that surrounds us.

Trail Blazers Unite!

Lace up those hiking boots, my fellow wanderers, because it's time to conquer the great outdoors on foot! Prepare for an epic adventure as you embark on hiking trails that will lead you through enchanted forests, up towering mountains, and across breathtaking landscapes. And fear not, for the Nevada Outdoor School has got your back with their expert-guided hikes. They cater to beginners and seasoned hikers alike, ensuring you're armed with knowledge, confidence, and a thirst for exploration.

Campfire Chronicles

Break free from the shackles of everyday life and experience the magical embrace of the wilderness by setting up camp under a sparkling sky. Picture this: a crackling fire, s'mores roasting on sticks, and laughter echoing through the trees. Nevada Outdoor School's camping programs are your golden ticket to outdoor bliss. They'll teach you all the skills you need to transform into a camping pro while building lasting memories with friends and loved ones.

Make a Splash

Embrace the aquatic wonders that Nevada has to offer, my water-loving comrades! Dive headfirst into thrilling water adventures that will make your heart race faster than a hummingbird's wings. From kayaking to paddle boarding, fishing to splashing in cool waters, there's an aqua-venture for everyone. And guess what? Nevada Outdoor School's Leave No Trace! and Tread Lightly based programs are here to help you ride the waves, stay safe, and appreciate the importance of preserving these liquid treasures.

The Wild Kingdom Awaits

Prepare to have your senses dazzled as you embark on an expedition to spot Nevada's incredible wildlife. Grab those binoculars, channel your inner David Attenborough, and become one with nature's most fascinating creatures. Join Nevada Outdoor School's wildlife observation programs, where expert naturalists will guide you through the untamed landscapes, teaching you the secrets of tracking, identifying, and understanding the captivating critters that call Nevada home.

Nevada Outdoor School, Your Adventure Architects

Hold on tight, outdoor enthusiasts, because Nevada Outdoor School is here to transform your wildest dreams into reality! Whether you're a newbie venturing into the great unknown or a seasoned explorer craving the next adrenaline rush, they have a smorgasbord of programs to ignite your passion for the outdoors.

The skilled NOS Staff and AmeriCorps Outdoor Educators are a bunch of outdoor enthusiasts who live and breathe adventure. Whether you're a beginner seeking introductory courses or an experienced adventurer looking for advanced wilderness training, Nevada Outdoor School's programming caters to all levels and interests.

As June unfolds and Great Outdoors Month beckons, let's embrace the call of the wild. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and let nature rejuvenate your spirit. Whether you choose to hike through verdant trails, camp beneath the stars, explore waterways, or delve into wildlife spotting, Nevada Outdoor School will be your trusted companion, enriching your outdoor journey with education and adventure. So, gear up, pack your sense of adventure, and let June become a month filled with unforgettable outdoor experiences. And remember, get outside! It’s good for everyone.