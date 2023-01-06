Outside Guide: Increase your time outside, with NOS!

Happy New Year! Thank you to our communities for the ongoing support of our outdoor programs throughout 2022! We had record attendance at some events and enjoyed trying new outdoor activities in our communities.

Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) is a nonprofit organization that began in 2003 in Winnemucca, Nevada with the mission of inspiring exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat, and dedication to community. After nearly 20-years in existence we have met thousands of people, kids of all ages, in and out of classrooms, in parks, in campgrounds, in far out places in rural Nevada and enjoyed exploring and just being in nature together.

Something we started playing with in 2022, and are ready to really advance in 2023 is the concept of increasing time spent outdoors or TSO. There is so much research that links TSO to health, health of our minds, bodies, and spirits! Are you ready to increase your TSO? If so, plan on spending some of it with NOS.

For our school-aged participants, through our Nature in My World program, we are in elementary schools throughout Humboldt, Elko, Eureka, Lander, Pershing, and White Pine counties. We are not afraid to drive! Our outdoor learning experiences are tailored and intentionally designed to provide nature-based learning that deepens kids’ connection to, understanding of, and respect for the natural world. Ask the kids in your world if they have seen NOS in their classroom and, if so, what they have learned.

Are you an active adult? Are you a family with active kiddos? Are you a parent wanting to get your kid off a screen? Are you not-so active but want to get active? Awesome! We are here to help! Each month NOS hosts two kinds of community events. The first is our Outdoor Skill series. Outdoor Skill Trainings are usually 1 to 2 hours in length and you will leave with a better understanding relative to a specific skill. For example, some of our favorite skills include knot tying and shelter building. We also do creative events, like Paint in the Park.

The second type of community events are Community Nature Clubs. Our Nature Clubs are all about getting together and having fun outdoors. NOS Nature Clubs are organized around a topic, like hiking or archery. Each club will have its own purpose and age requirements, but many will be open to all ages and all abilities. For example, NOS Nomads is our first Nature Club and it is all about walking and hiking. Some events are in town and some out on local trails. NOS Nomads is open to all ages and all abilities. To find their next meeting time and place, head to our website at nevadaoutdoorschool.org.

Feeling excited about increasing your TSO? We hope so! Getting outside is a great way to fight back against the few extra holiday pounds or the winter blues. NOS provides a safe place and way to become more comfortable in the outdoors, as we love to teach and inspire exploration. We are also always interested in connecting with other nature enthusiasts who have a skill to share or want to volunteer to help. If this is you, call 775-777-0814 to volunteer.

To find out the latest information and learn about all our amazing programs visit our website: nevadaoutdoorschool.org or call either our Winnemucca location at 775-623-5656 or Elko location at 775-777-0814. Get outside, it is good for humans everywhere.