Outside Guide: Par-tee with Nevada Outdoor School at the 2nd annual Fire and Ice Charity Golf Scramble!

Come have a ball with Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) on Saturday, May 21, at their second annual Fire and Ice Charity Golf Scramble. This un-fore-gettable experience will start at 8 a.m. at the Spring Creek Golf Course. Don’t miss this tee-rific opportunity to support outdoor education in Elko County and across rural northern Nevada.

Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) inspires exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat and dedication to community. NOS is all about getting people outside, deepening their connection to, understanding of and respect for the natural world. Through a variety of youth, training and healthy community focused programs, NOS provides opportunities for people of all ages to increase their “Time Spent Outdoors”.

You might see NOS leading outdoor learning experiences for students, facilitating exploration-based summer camps, hosting community hikes and nature programs, or teaching outdoor skill workshops (just to name a few). NOS officially opened their Elko office in 2016 but has been working in and serving the Elko community for over 10 years.

Although mostly grant funded, as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, NOS works hard to raise the funds needed to support all their great programs through a variety of sources. Annual fundraisers like the upcoming Fire and Ice Charity Golf Scramble provide opportunities for the public to show their support for NOS and help raise needed funds. Are you interested in supporting outdoor experiences in northern Nevada and programs that help keep our recreation areas clean and safe for everyone to enjoy? There are several ways you can help.

To tee or not to tee? Whether you are a golf pro, total novice, or somewhere in the middle, participating in the Charity Golf Scramble is sure to be a fun time, no ifs, ands or putts about it. Teams of four can register to play for $340 ($24 discount per player for SCGC members). Lunch will be provided for all participants. Games for advantages will be available on the course, so make sure to bring cash. There will also be prizes awarded for closest to the hole, straightest drive and a putting contest.

Is golf not your cup of tee? As part of this “Fire and Ice” fundraiser, NOS will be selling $20 firearm (fire) and cooler (ice) raffle tickets. At the event, four winners will be picked for each category. You do not need to be present to win but those present will have the first choice of selection. For “fire” there is a Mossberg 12ga Shotgun, a Tikka .300 Win Mag, a Savage 20ga Shotgun and a Savage 17HMR up for grabs; and for “ice” there are 2 RTIC 65 Qt. and 2 RTIC 45 Qt. coolers.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online or in person before or at the event. To register to play and/or buy raffle tickets, text NOSgolfs to 41444 or visit www.NevadaOutdoorSchool.org and click the picture at the top of the page.

The main event sponsor is by MedX Air One with support from Karl Young – Elko Realty. Stewart Title is sponsoring golf balls and Gun World and Arms-R-Us are providing the firearm raffle prizes sponsored by Elevation Transport, RamCon, Next Home Infinity Realty, Carter Engineering and High Mountain Metal. The RTIC Ice Coolers are sponsored by State Farm – Shabonya Dutton, Canyon Construction, Savage Services and Ignite Chiropractic.

If you are interested in also sponsoring this event, please contact Melanie Erquiaga at 775-623-5656 (Melanie.Erquiaga@NevadaOutdoorSchool.org).

