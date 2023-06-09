Hey there, fellow fishing fanatics! Get ready to dive into a splashing adventure that will leave you hooked! We're gearing up for the highly anticipated 2023 Nevada Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 10, where fishing licenses take a backseat and the excitement of casting lines reigns supreme. This year, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) has planned an epic lineup of events in the dazzling Northern Nevada region, promising a catch of a lifetime and oodles of outdoor fun for all you fishing enthusiasts and families alike. Let's dive right in and explore what's in store!

Picture this, clear blue waters, breathtaking landscapes, and fish galore! It's time to uncover the most fantastic fishing spots in Northern Nevada. First up, we have the magnificent Lake Tahoe, where the water is as clear as a summer sky, and the fish are just waiting to nibble at your bait. Next on the list is the legendary Pyramid Lake, famous for its colossal Lahontan cutthroat trout that will give you a fisherman's tale worth sharing. And let's not forget about the tranquil Walker Lake, where you can cast your line and enjoy the serenity while reeling in some fabulous fish species. These are just a few of the remarkable locations that'll have you reeling with excitement during the 2023 Nevada Free Fishing Day!

Now, my fellow fishing aficionados, we all know that every successful angler needs some top-notch skills. Fear not! The Nevada Department of Wildlife has got your back with their uber-helpful "Family Fishing Workshop" video. It's like having a fishing coach in your pocket! This video, available on NDOW's Outdoor Education webpage, is a treasure trove of tips and tricks, covering everything from choosing the right gear to mastering those sneaky fishing techniques. Whether you're a total newbie or a seasoned pro, this video will give you the edge you need to reel in the big one on the Nevada Free Fishing Day. Don't let this golden opportunity swim away—catch the "Family Fishing Workshop" video on NDOW's website and YouTube channel. Don’t forget to check out the updated fishing reports and conditions from NOS & NDOW’s friend Joe Doucette in “Joe’s Fishing Hole”.

Hold onto your fishing hats, folks, because we've got a double whammy! The 2023 National Go Fishing Day happens the following week, on Sunday, June 18. It's like hitting the fishing jackpot! This is the perfect occasion to unleash your inner angler and join fellow fishing fanatics across the nation in celebrating the art of fishing. So grab your rods, assemble your crew, and make some splash-tastic memories together. Remember, it's not just a day; it's a national fiesta of fishing fun! Nevada fishing licenses are required though.

As we embark on our fishing escapades, let's make a pact to be eco-warriors and keep our fishing spots pristine. It's all about the Leave No Trace principles, my friends! We want to preserve nature's beauty for generations to come. So, while you're out there reeling in those fishy wonders, remember to be respectful to our wildlife pals, pack out your trash (no fishy business here!), stick to designated trails, and leave the surroundings just as you found them. By being responsible anglers, we can ensure that these enchanting waters remain a haven for fish and a paradise for anglers.

Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) will be holding a “Fishing for Beginners Workshop” on Saturday, July 8. We will be taking a small group to Ruby Lake NWR to learn the basics of fishing, from equipment to rules and regulations to the principals of Leave No Trace! We’ll then put what we’ve learn into practice and try our best to land a monster tiger or rainbow trout, or even a bass. No individual fishing license is needed for this workshop. Bring your own fishing poll or borrow one of ours. Space is limited and registration is required by calling our Elko office at 775-777-0814.

Alright, fellow fishing fanatics, the countdown to the 2023 Nevada Free Fishing Day has officially begun! With NDOW's fantastic events in Northern Nevada's fishing hotspots, you're in for an adventure that'll have you doing the happy fisherman dance. So grab your hats, bait those hooks, and get ready to make a splash. Remember to follow the Leave No Trace principles, because protecting nature is as important as the thrill of the catch. Let's make the 2023 Nevada Free Fishing Day a splashing success and create memories that will have us longing for the next fishy adventure in beautiful Nevada! And remember, Get Outside! It’s Great for Everyone.