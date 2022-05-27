Outside Guide:Thank YOU Community!

The 2nd Annual Nevada Outdoor School Fire and Ice Golf Scramble Fundraiser was a great success due to the support of our communities and our sponsors! We offer a big thank you to Stuart Title for sponsoring the sweet Titleist Pro V1X golf balls given out to all the players and MedX AirOne for jumping on board to be our main event sponsor. We are thankful to Karl Young and Elko Realty for covering some of the green fees for players. We also extend huge gratitude to Elko Broadcasting, Everything Elko and the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority whose generosity saved us on advertising expenses for our event.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 was a beautiful and prosperous day at the Spring Creek Golf Course to benefit Nevada Outdoor School, raising over $18,000 in sponsorships, raffle ticket sales, silent auction items and golf tournament fees and advantages. We have so many winners to announce!!

Classic Aviation players Michael Kay, Patrick Edinborough, Clint Jensen and Ryan Owen had the winning score for the day of 56. They were awarded $75 each in gift cards to The Star, half of those were donated by Scott Ygoa. The 2nd place score of 58 was a tie, but the team of Echo and Marc White and Bill and Kim Kurz was very gracious and accepted the 3rd place winnings of $30 each in Spring Creek Golf Course gift cards, giving Ruben Garcia, Dan Stewart, Boden Goicoechea and Jim Bailey the 2nd place winnings of $50 each in Spring Creek Golf Course gift cards.

Ladies’ Closest to the Pin winner was Kim Kurz at 7 feet, 6 inches and she was awarded a hotel stay donated by Wendover Fun and a round of golf for 2 donated by Toana Vista Golf Course in Wendover. Mens’ Closest to the Pin Winner was Michael Kay at 7 feet, 2 inches and he was awarded a hotel stay donated by Cactus Pete’s in Jackpot and a round of golf for 2 donated by Jackpot Golf Club. Echo White was awarded a $75 gift card to spend at Big 5 Sporting Goods for the Straightest Drive.

Jessica Untiet was generous and cleaned up on the silent auction items! Up for grabs was a handmade quilt donated by NOS staffer - Jacklyn Orr, a painting donated by Erin Brumage, a framed print donated by Chrissy Ingle and two Caribbean Resort stays donated by Elite Island Resorts.

Finally, our firearm and ice cooler winners went home with big smiles thanks to the firearm sponsors of Elevation Transport, High Mountain Metal, RamCon Construction, Next Home Realty – Kristina Garcia-Drake and Carter Engineering. RTIC Cooler sponsors were Shaboyna Dutton – State Farm Insurance, Canyon Construction, Savage Services and Ignite Life Chiropractic. Firearms were purchased from Gun World and Archery in Elko and Arms R Us in Spring Creek and included a Savage Stephens 20 Gauge Shotgun, a Mossberg 12 Gauge Shotgun, a Tikka 300 Win Mag and a colorful Savage 17HMR Accutrigger with a twisted barrel. Our firearm winners were Ryan Owen, returning player Ruben Garcia, young Boden Goicoechea and last minute ticket buyer Dusten Lish. The RTIC cooler winners were Dan Stewart, Russ Osborne, Macy Rohr and the lucky Boden Goicoechea.

Put May 20, 2023 on your calendar now for the 3rd Annual Fire and Ice Golf Tournament Fundraiser and you too can join in the fun and winnings and increase your time spend outdoors!

