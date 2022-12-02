Outside Guide: The Power of Citizen Science

Science is the systematic study of the structure and behavior of ‘things’ through observation and experimentation. There are many different ways “to do” science, but generally speaking the process looks something like this: Hypotheses (educated guesses) are stated, evidence is gathered, theories are developed, then more evidence to prove or disprove, then adjustment of theories and sometimes, when everything lines up something becomes fact. However, most of the time, theories remain theories. Science is a long-game, trying to understand the complicated and complex world (and universe!) that we live in.

The ‘things’ that scientists, those who ‘do’ science, consider is vast. There are many different fields of science, and within any given field there are numerous sub-specialties. College degrees are earned for generic fields like biology, geology, and psychology. Then additional advanced degrees can be earned for the sub-specialties. But, if you don’t have a degree, does that mean you cannot be a scientist? Absolutely not! Cue citizen science!

The common tagline for citizen science is “Citizen science is science that is for everyone”. When members of the public voluntarily help conduct scientific research it is citizen science. Citizen science projects and programs can be found throughout the world! Anyone can be a citizen scientist, it does not matter your experience, background, or age. If you are willing to learn and participate, you too can be a scientist.

Is there a citizen science opportunity in Elko? Yes! Nevada Outdoor School, the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group, Friends of the Rubies, and US Forest Service teamed up to install a Chronolog station at the base of Lamoille Canyon to study fire ecology and restoration from the Range 2 fire that occurred in September 2018. A Chronolog station is a stationary photo-taking station that allows members of the public to take pictures of a specific site and submit them into a chronological file of photos. Over time these pictures can be analyzed to discover changes in the landscape.

Where is this Chronolog station? The Chronolog station is located to the right of the Talbot Trail Trailhead in Lamoille Canyon. When you get to the Talbot Trail Trailhead, face the sign-board and turn to your right and look for a two-track trail. Take that two-track trail up the hill. As you top the hill, start to look to your left for the post with the Chronolog sign and phone stand. Snap your photo and follow the submission instructions on the sign. That’s it! You are now part of citizen science! Then, you can return to the Talbot Trail and enjoy the outdoors. To learn more about other Chronolog stations, visit chronolog.io.

The National Parks Service utilizes citizen science to improve park management and visitor experience, learn more at nps.gov/subjects/citizenscience/citizen-science.htm. NASA also utilizes citizen science, and you can learn more at science.nasa.gov/citizenscience. There are so many opportunities, another resource is the Citizen Science Association at citizenscience.org.

Participating in citizen science projects may be the perfect excuse you need to increase your time spent outdoors. Check out the opportunities and see how you may be inspired. Get outside, it is good for humans everywhere.