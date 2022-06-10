Pony Express to ride across Nevada

The National Pony Express Ride is on its way across the West, and riders are expected to cross Nevada June 13-14.

The ride is reenacted each year in June during the full moon. From April 3, 1860, to October 26, 1861, riders would carry mail day and night for nine days from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California.

This year the re-enactment left St. Joseph on June 6. Each horse and rider carries the mochilla (the historic leather saddle bag with four locked mail compartments) approximately five miles and hands it off to the next rider.

Andy Boyer of Spring Creek is the ride captain for the Robert's Creek section which covers 40 miles of the trail in Eureka County extending from the Diamond Range, across Diamond Valley, through Garden Pass to Robert's Creek Ranch, and then to Grubbs Well where the mail is handed off to the next group of riders in the Austin section.

Boyer and Travis Gerber have been riding the Pony Express for the past 10 years. Gerber will be riding over Overland Pass in the Diamond Mountains, and is scheduled to receive the mail at approximately midnight on June 13.

“It was at this pass (formerly known as Chockop's Pass) where a Pony Express rider named "Boston" Skovell and his horse were attacked by natives who shot the horse and rider with arrows, but were able to escape and ride three miles down the canyon to the Diamond Springs Station in Diamond Valley where the rider survived but the horse died and was buried,” Gerber said.

The Nevada Pony Express Association is in need of riders to join the event each year in commemoration of the Pony Express, which exemplifies the legacy and history of communication by horse. Riders can join the Nevada Chapter of the National Pony Express Association by filling out an application at nationalponyexpress.org.

People interested in following the ride can watch an interactive map that tracks the progress of the ride in real time using a GPS device that is in the mochilla on the horse currently carrying the mail at nationalponyexpress.org.

