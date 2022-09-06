Ready to go hiking?

ELKO -- A special hike is being offered for beginning hikers, for people who want to get out for their first hike, or those who have taken a few hikes. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hikers will gather at 8 a.m. at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon (follow the signs).

Hikers will walk one mile up the Talbot Creek Trail (two miles roundtrip). They will have an option to go one-half mile farther (three-mile round trip).

During the hike, they will learn which trailheads to use, what to take on a hike, and Leave No Trace Principles. After the hike they will enjoy a campfire and S’mores.

Hikers of any age or ability are welcome, (one adult for every two children). Wear comfortable shoes, wear a hat, use sunscreen, and bring water or use the provided water.

This special opportunity is sponsored by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains and Nevada Outdoor School. RSVP to Nevada Outdoor School: 775-777-0814.