Willow the pack mule retires

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s queen bee mule, Willow, has retired after 20 years of service. Willow was the leader of the herd of mules and horses that live at the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains- Jarbidge Ranger District corrals in Wells, Nevada. She was originally stationed at the Bridgeport Ranger District in California before transferring to Wells in 2006.

Willow has been described as a gentle soul with a heart of gold, who acts as a guardian to anyone she considers hers. She is the only female in the herd and the largest at 17.2 hands (5 feet 9.5 inches), which required many of her two-footed co-workers to use a step stool to pack her.

Throughout her career she has packed tents, sleeping bags, camp chairs, kitchen kits, pots and pans, food coolers, tools, fish, fence posts, etc., not only for the staff at the Mountain City-Ruby Mountain-Jarbidge Ranger District, but the rest of the Forest as well as a variety of different partners.

“I have helped the USDA Forest Service, Great Basin Institute, Friends of Nevada Wilderness, and Sierra Club trail crews get their supplies into their camps,” explained Willow. “I have also helped pack in and out fish for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Nevada Department of Wildlife, so they can stock lakes and streams or move them to new homes.”

“It is hard to pick a project that was my favorite,” she added. “I guess I would say any day I was out in the field working, with snacks and ear rubs thrown in, was a good day.”

Willow did mention she had to pack some unique items, including a 400-pound generator to close a mine shaft and a gas-powered jackhammer to help build a trail. “Getting that generator across a river was hard work since my pack had to be balanced so it would not be lopsided. I am glad that incredible feat was documented.”

A mule is a cross between a horse and a donkey. They tend to have long ears, live longer, and work into their 30s, which is way past when horses retire. In Willow’s opinion, mules are all-around superior to horses. “We are more sure-footed in rocky or uneven terrain, can carry approximately 30 percent of our body weight, and prefer to work smarter, not harder,” she bragged.

She went on to explain that mules have been labeled as “stubborn” for centuries, but in reality, this “stubbornness” is only an abundance of common sense and a strong desire for self-preservation. “Packing is like dancing, if we trust our dance partner, we have no problem performing fancy moves,” Willow described. “If we do not trust our partner, we may not dance or just keep our moves basic.”

“If only a mule could talk! Most people would be surprised at how smart we really are,” laughed Willow. “We can solve puzzles much faster than horses.” Willow’s caregivers said that she is particularly skilled at solving problems, especially when it comes to opening gates. Willow will neither confirm nor deny that she is talented in that area.

Willow’s most important job when she was part of a pack string was to keep Ajax coming down the trail and behaving as a gentleman. “Although I am a natural leader, I enjoyed being in the middle of the pack,” said Willow. “Tony Levielle, Wilderness Ranger and Packer for the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District, would usually place my best friend, Riot, in front of me and that teenage pest, Ajax, behind me.”

Tony would tie Ajax’s lead rope to Willow’s pack saddle, and she would tug him across streams and pull him into motion any time he wanted to lollygag. “One of my biggest career accomplishments was training Ajax to be a better pack mule or as good as he is likely to get,” Willow said teasingly “Seriously, I did talk with Forest Service staff on how to continue building Ajax’s confidence and maybe stopping occasionally to allow him to smell the flowers.”

Willow has numerous other talents including being saddle trained but was pretty picky on who she would let ride her. She did allow one Range Management Specialist the privilege and they conducted stream monitoring all over the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District.

She can also go as fast in reverse as frontwards. This talent has helped her stop other herd members from picking on one another, especially Ajax. “My herd is a bit like human siblings that tease and pick on one another,” explained Willow. “Sometimes, someone just needs to step or back in.”

It also has been reported that she defended the stock in the winter pasture from a mountain lion attack. Many of her two-legged co-workers wished they could have seen the lion’s face when it realized it was a bad idea and took off.

Willow, who is 26 years old, is retiring early due to arthritis in one of her shoulders, which causes stiffness and reduced range of motion. “I am extremely gratefully to Kyra Walton, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District Wildlife Biologist, for working with Best Friends Animal Society and Horse Haven Rescue to find me my retirement home in Kanab, Utah,” said Willow. “I am excited for all the adventures I will have with my new mustang pasture partner and trail riding with my new caregivers.”

“I really miss Tony, all my caregivers, Forest Service co-workers, and my four-legged herd members, even the pesky Ajax,” stressed Willow. “But I am really excited for my new life of leisure and the warmer winters.”