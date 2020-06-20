Outside Guide: Elevation changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One reason Nevada is such a spectacular state is because of the environmental variety that is housed within its 110,567 square miles. Recognized as the Most Mountainous State, Nevada boasts 314 named mountain ranges and at least 100 more nameless desert cutting mounds.

With all that elevation change comes amazing flora and fauna (plant and animal) diversity and views that are legendary and vary depending on where you stand. Elevation changes also mean variations in the availability of oxygen.

Interestingly however, despite all those mountain ranges, where people live in Nevada is predominately on a plateau (level high ground) with an average elevation of between 5,000 and 6,000 feet in the eastern part of the state. Those of us who are residents do not think much of this elevation, but those who come to visit our spectacular mountain ranges may not feel the same when they reach our plateau. The oxygen difference between sea level and our local elevation may be enough to make your most jovial family member feel a bit sluggish and ill.