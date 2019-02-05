OWYHEE—The 2019 Owyhee Combined School Spelling Bee is in the books and the top spellers in grades 5-8 advanced to the county spelling bee in Elko on Jan. 26.
The top spellers are: fifth grade, Harli Leyva; sixth grade, Rose Morkos; seventh grade, Bisaapi Melendez; and eighth grade, Levi Bendle.
Congratulations to the first place winners!
The complete list of competitors from Owyhee are second-graders Misty Smith, first place; Sadie Cummins, second place; and Tryan Jones, third place. Third-graders Tatumn Cummins, first place; and a tie for second place between Stormy Johnson and Makayla Estevan. Fourth-graders Kody Rose, first place; Damon Thomas, second place; and Mulania Jones, third place.
Fifth-graders Harli Leyva, first place; Angelina Mason, second place; and Aleeyah Knight, third place. Sixth-graders Rose Morkos, first place; and Stormy Lowman, second place. Seventh-graders Bisaapi Melendez, first place; and Robert Gibson, second place. Eighth-graders Levi Bendle, first place; and Kairi Watson, second place.
Owyhee has done well at the county level with Bisaapi Melendez and John Howard taking second place two years ago in the sixth and seventh grade categories and many students making it into the higher rounds.
Great job to all competitors. Keep studying.
