Owyhee competes in VEX Robotics

OWYHEE -- The Owyhee High School robotics team competed in the VEX Robotics Team Competition in Reno on Dec. 14.
The team ranked 6th (tie with 5th) out of the 14 teams. The competition was downgraded to a scrimmage because the 24 teams expected to be in attendance was not met.
Meinhart (Mike) Mosqueda said, “Our robot was doing great. There was a total of 28 rounds or matches among 14 teams from Northern Nevada and Idaho. We are one of the rookie teams, competing against some veterans. For the first time we had drivers and robot without the benefit of testing on the fields, we did well in that regard.
We are hoping to get a grant from TESLA (through REC [Robotics Education & Competition Foundation]) to get a playing field similar to the competition. Our competition kits for the robots are grant from TESLA through REC foundation (https://www.roboticseducation.org) and computers / laptops are grants from HP-Boise, through the efforts of Trina Ponce, Ben Ball and their team, who annually and untiringly come to our school to make their vision of cultivating the minds of the younger Shoshone-Paiute Tribe to awaken their creativity and passion in technology and help them improve their own lives. The travel was made possible thru Elko County School District, with the full support from our own Principal Justin Streeter.”
You have free articles remaining.
VEX robotics competition is a worldwide competition, National competitions on the other side of the world have already done theirs and are getting ready for the international competition in April 2020 in Kentucky. Owyhee is still competing for U.S. finals. Another round of competition for the team will be in February 2020.
The students work on an engineering challenge, using engineering skills, teamwork, project management, collaboration and critical thinking. The competition match is twofold: one is a 15-second autonomous robot and the scores are carried over to the next level of 1 minute and 45 seconds on driver mode match, which means that robots are controlled by the driver and/or a navigator.
The team is composed of Wentz Mosqueda, Maxinne Mosqueda, Sean’te Woods, and Mountain Spring Walker, and advisors Mike Mosqueda and April Negrete. Interested students are welcome to join.
Mosqueda hopes to divide the sessions every week after school. Tuesdays will be dedicated to hardware and building the robot, discussing best practices in building, discussion on mechanism 101 and advance mechanism; and Thursdays will be dedicated to programming and robot designing, the first part will be on VEX C++ coding and the second hour will be on Autodesk inventor/Fusion 360/ Solidworks for making parts that can be 3D-printed or simulating the design of the robot. The goal is for students to be well rounded in these areas before they determine which interests them most.
Congrats to our team who spent many hours building and revising their robots and making it strong in Reno. We hope that in February, we can improve our robots with new ideas, techniques, mechanism employed, with improved programming and driving skills.