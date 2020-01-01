Owyhee competes in VEX Robotics

OWYHEE -- The Owyhee High School robotics team competed in the VEX Robotics Team Competition in Reno on Dec. 14.

The team ranked 6th (tie with 5th) out of the 14 teams. The competition was downgraded to a scrimmage because the 24 teams expected to be in attendance was not met.

Meinhart (Mike) Mosqueda said, “Our robot was doing great. There was a total of 28 rounds or matches among 14 teams from Northern Nevada and Idaho. We are one of the rookie teams, competing against some veterans. For the first time we had drivers and robot without the benefit of testing on the fields, we did well in that regard.

We are hoping to get a grant from TESLA (through REC [Robotics Education & Competition Foundation]) to get a playing field similar to the competition. Our competition kits for the robots are grant from TESLA through REC foundation (https://www.roboticseducation.org) and computers / laptops are grants from HP-Boise, through the efforts of Trina Ponce, Ben Ball and their team, who annually and untiringly come to our school to make their vision of cultivating the minds of the younger Shoshone-Paiute Tribe to awaken their creativity and passion in technology and help them improve their own lives. The travel was made possible thru Elko County School District, with the full support from our own Principal Justin Streeter.”

