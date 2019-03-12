Try 3 months for $3

OWYHEE -- The new Braves After Hours Dance Team is entertaining crowds during halftime at the home basketball games at Owyhee High School.

The little girls, from kindergarten through third grade, practice every Tuesday and Thursday to prepare for their performances. Song selection is a major decision and then comes learning the choreography.

An average of 15 little dancing queens practice their dances on the two days each week and have learned more than five different songs, each with its own choreography. The team was thrilled when they first learned they would be performing for the games beginning in December.

Wa-Ya Hilderbrand is the team coach/teacher. While in high school, he performed on the school dance team, eventually going solo in his senior year. The team is excited to learn and practice dances and depends on his guidance, patience and encouragement.

Hilderbrand thanked the parents and families of the girls for raising money and purchasing BAH t-shirts for the girls. He said, “It was a nice surprise and we really appreciate it.”

Dancing is a fun way for the team to be physically fit, increase stamina, coordination, balance and posture. It also helps to build self-confidence, memory and teamwork.

