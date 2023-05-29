Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OWYHEE — Owyhee High School recently held its prom themed “An Enchanted Evening,” sponsored by the junior class and adviser Melissa Weick-Juceam.

Included in the event was a dinner, followed by dancing. A few weeks prior to prom, students were invited to add song requests.

Votes were cast for Prom King and Queen and the winners were seniors Kaden Owyhee and Tziavi Melendez.

Last year a new category was added and voted on. Prom Prince and Princess winners were juniors Bisaapi Melendez and Cienna Thacker.

The decorations were incredible and the junior class did an amazing job putting on this event.