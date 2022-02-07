Owyhee Lego Robotics team competes in virtual tournament

OWYHEE -- The Owyhee Combined School FIRST Legos Robotics team recently competed virtually at the State Northern Nevada Championship where they did an outstanding job.

At this level, the students are involved in research, problem solving, coding and engineering to build and program a LEGO robot that navigates the missions or tasks of a robot game. In doing this, the students learn the core values of discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion and teamwork all while having fun.

The theme this year is Cargo Connect. The team had to find a problem that had to do with shipping/transporting goods. They did not have far to look for problems in that area since package delivery is so difficult locally. The team is developing ideas and hope to be able to see one of them through to completion.

One of the judges from the qualifying tournament commented on how awesome these kids are trying to help out their local community. Coach Kristina Bossingham said, “watching them from behind the scenes all year and especially during presentations at championships, they certainly were fine examples of teamwork in helping each other to accomplish a single goal. Our community should be really proud of these two kids as our representatives to the robotic community throughout the state.”

The team had a good score on their robot game which put them in a three-way tie for 13th out of 21 teams. They made their presentations to the judges virtually and have had to push through a hard season this year with quarantines, lack of working technology with the robot as well as with the internet. Even during the presentations, one headset quit working, notes got mixed up, and one of the computers shut down. The team never gave up and figured out how to maneuver around the obstacles and kept going. They relied on each other and their ability to use teamwork. They also realized how difficult it was for only two to divide the work for the season than if they had more people on the team.

The team, consisting of Abigail Cota and Uriah Tobey, competed in the FIRST Lego League Challenge Northern Nevada Qualifying Tournament in December where they won the Innovative Project Award and coach Bossingham received the Coach’s Award, thus qualifying them for state.

In 2020, the team placed in the Eagle, Idaho qualifier, earning the Core Values award and the Gracious Professionalism Award at state. They also had the opportunity to be mentored by the prestigious High Voltage Banana Robotics Team from Boise, ID. The year before the team won the Judges Award at qualifiers.

Bossingham received the Sierra Nevada Section of the Society of Women Engineers Outstanding STEM Educator award in 2020, recognizing her for her outstanding efforts in supporting young women to be curious about STEM, to aim high and reach higher.

Congratulations to the team and coach, Owyhee Combined School is proud of our students and their efforts to learn robotics while also trying to help our community.

