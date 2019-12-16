Owyhee robotics team wins Core Values award

OWYHEE — In their second year of robotics competition, the Owyhee Combined School LEGO FIRST Natives Robotics Team competed in qualifiers in Eagle, Idaho, where they won the Core Values award.

In doing so, the team advanced to state in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Jan. 11. In order to qualify for state, a team has to be really strong in ALL four areas of competition: Project presentation, Core Values, Robot Design/ Programming, and the robot game.

Tina Bossingham said, “To earn that award, the team had to create a tri-fold board explaining how they incorporate the values of gracious professionalism and cooperation not only on the team, but in other areas of their life. They have five minutes to make their presentation to the judge.

“Not only do the students have to do the judging session, but they have to demonstrate those core values all day long during competition. Judges walk around taking notes as to how team members respect each other, respect judges, and the spectators. The family and friends of the team members also need to show core values or their behavior could cause core value penalty points for the team.

