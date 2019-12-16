Owyhee robotics team wins Core Values award

OWYHEE — In their second year of robotics competition, the Owyhee Combined School LEGO FIRST Natives Robotics Team competed in qualifiers in Eagle, Idaho, where they won the Core Values award.
In doing so, the team advanced to state in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Jan. 11. In order to qualify for state, a team has to be really strong in ALL four areas of competition: Project presentation, Core Values, Robot Design/ Programming, and the robot game.
Tina Bossingham said, “To earn that award, the team had to create a tri-fold board explaining how they incorporate the values of gracious professionalism and cooperation not only on the team, but in other areas of their life. They have five minutes to make their presentation to the judge.
“Not only do the students have to do the judging session, but they have to demonstrate those core values all day long during competition. Judges walk around taking notes as to how team members respect each other, respect judges, and the spectators. The family and friends of the team members also need to show core values or their behavior could cause core value penalty points for the team.
“Out of the 12 teams that were there, we were the top team. The team also had two minutes to solve a problem. They had to show the judges that they used teamwork to come up with a solution and that every team member has a voice. My personal opinion is that this is the highest award a team could earn. These are the core values of the life skills they need in order to be successful in life.”
Last year, as part of the Braves After Hours Program, Bossingham began working with a Lego robotics program. Her team competed in the FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) Lego League Qualifier in Eagle, Idaho in December 2018. The challenge requires programming a robot: “The Robot Game,” developing a solution for an identified problem: “The Project,” and “The Core Values,” which includes learning new skills and ideas, using creativity to solve problems, making an impact, respecting and embracing differences, and teamwork, all while having fun. For more information, go to http://www.firstlegoleague.org. (Information was taken from this website.) Last year’s team also brought home a trophy for the Judges Award.
The Robotics Team recently participated in the Lights On After School Robotics Demonstration where the team showed their accomplishments.
Team members are Caleb Woods, Kobie Kelly, Esmeralda Yupe, Sykira Shorty, Abigail Cota, Melodee Atkins and Kelly Mosqueda. They are coached by Kristina Bossingham.
Great job, Robotics Team and coach.