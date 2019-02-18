OWYHEE – Winterfest was a snowy blast at the Owyhee Combined School. This year’s theme was Braves Swim, a take-off of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.
Each class was assigned a program to design their banners and floats from shows on the Cartoon Network. Seniors had “Rick and Morty”; juniors, “Robot Chicken”; sophomores, “Aqua Teen Hunger Force”; freshmen, “Bob’s Burgers”; eighth-graders, “Family Guy”; and seventh graders, “Dragon Ball Super.”
Daily dress-up days included tracksuit day, mad scientist day, patriotic attire, grilling apron day and on Friday, Braves Pride. Competitions throughout the week included a balloon stomp, snowman building, balloon cup race and lightning basketball.
Classes and the community braved the frigid weather for the annual Light Parade. A pep assembly got the crowd pumped and ready for Saturday’s game against the McDermitt Lady Bulldogs.
Winterfest royalty was announced and this year’s king and queen were seniors Dalen Thomas and Macee McKinney-Cota. The prince and princess were sophomore Antonio Ovando and junior Isabella Pasqual, and duke and duchess were seventh-graders Seante Woods and Cabria Temoke.
While the game resulted in a loss of 47-60, Owyhee High School was still ready to celebrate the final events of Winterfest. Students enjoyed a game night with card games, video games, board games and then watched the movie, “Uncle Drew.”
Kudos to the OHS student council and their adviser, Chrystyna Hernandez, for their hard work and great ideas for a fabulous week of Winterfest.
