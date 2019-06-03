Owyhee students learn hand gaming

OWYHEE -- The Shoshone classes and interested Owyhee High School students are learning about the traditional art of hand gaming.
Owyhee Combined School Shoshone teacher Paula Whiterock, assisted by Paiute specialist Yolanda Manning, had the students start by making their own hand game instruments by painting sticks in their own designs.
Manning brought in her own beautifully beaded hand game set, buckskin bag and traditional drum to begin teaching the students about hand games. She also showed a picture of people during a hand game from years ago.
Once their hand game sets were ready, the class began learning the art of the game. The students are enthusiastically working on the project and Whiterock and Manning are excited to see them learn their traditional games. They wish to thank everyone for their support and supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.