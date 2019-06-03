You are the owner of this article.
Owyhee students learn hand gaming

Hand game materials

Sticks, a beaded buckskin bag and a photo of players belonging to Yolanda Manning, Paiute specialist, were shown to Owyhee High School students on May 23. 

 Myrna Hilderbrand

OWYHEE -- The Shoshone classes and interested Owyhee High School students are learning about the traditional art of hand gaming.

Handgame lessons

Owyhee High School students prepared and painted the sticks used for the traditional art of hand gaming. The students painted their own designs on the sticks to use in the game introduced to them by Paiute specialist, Yolanda Manning, on May 23. 

Owyhee Combined School Shoshone teacher Paula Whiterock, assisted by Paiute specialist Yolanda Manning, had the students start by making their own hand game instruments by painting sticks in their own designs.

Hand game at Owyhee

The first hand game, boys captain Bisaapi is guessing against girls captain Willow, with teacher Paula Whiterock looking on.

Manning brought in her own beautifully beaded hand game set, buckskin bag and traditional drum to begin teaching the students about hand games. She also showed a picture of people during a hand game from years ago.

Once their hand game sets were ready, the class began learning the art of the game. The students are enthusiastically working on the project and Whiterock and Manning are excited to see them learn their traditional games. They wish to thank everyone for their support and supplies.

