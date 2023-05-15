OWYHEE – Last month, Owyhee Combined School Art Teacher Kit Julianto and one of his students, Jacob Gibson, a senior, had the opportunity to travel to Jackpot High School to add pottery to a pit fire.

Julianto said, “We were invited by the art teacher at Jackpot school. Jacob got to watch, help with loading the pottery into the pit, and watch it be lit on fire.”

Julianto had his 11th and 12th grade art students work on this project.

Pit firing is the oldest known method of firing pottery and the finished product is known as earthenware.

The students first built their projects from techniques they learned in class: coil, slab, and/or wheel throwing pottery. They then fired the clay here at the school in the new kiln. When the pottery had been fired once it was then durable enough to fire in the pit.

According to Julianto, there is a whole process and things that you can add to the fire to change or better color your pottery. Students learned about how adding fruit peelings, copper wire, horse hair, cow dung, and salt to the fire can affect the color of the pots.

The pit firing lasted about 72 hours, and once it was uncovered and cooled different colors started to appear. The students were very pleased with how their pottery came out.

Some of the artwork will be on display at the California Trail Interpretive Center and at the Owyhee Combined School Art show.