Owyhee students make quilts for children
Owyhee students make quilts for children

Owyhee quilt presentation

Members of Pamela Reed's Fashion/Clothing classes present two quilts to elementary student Lucian on Jan. 27. Pictured from left are: Adam Baker, Jenna Sope, Keeli Harney, Mikayla Gibson, Gage Johnson, Klay Thomas, Rigo Cordova, MaKinzie Cady, Brianna Manuelito, Shaquala Smartt, Kayla Baker, Alyna Teofilo and teacher Pamela Reed. Not pictured are Cameron Paradise and Julian Dick.

 RIATA MANNING

OWYHEE — As their final exam, the Owyhee High School Fashion/Clothing classes designed, prepared and completed a pair of patchwork quilts for two very special elementary students.

Lucian and River shared the same blanket throughout the day, as needed. If one was using it, the other could be left out and, when it was being washed, both could be left out of having a blanket.

A staff member noticed this predicament and tipped off Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Pamela Reed. Reed’s clothing classes had already made two quilts that were donated to the Owyhee Senior Citizens Center for Christmas, and she decided that making additional quilts for the students would be a worthwhile final for her classes.

When Reed explained the problem and told her students about the project, they were enthusiastic and worked diligently to finish the two quilts. The quilts were finished and ready within a two-week time frame and presented to the students. River was thrilled when presented with his quilt and it was heartwarming to all the students. Each quilt was designed with the students in mind, and River’s included a basketball theme. Reed notes that all the students were excited to work on these very special quilts. She wants to recognize junior Cameron Paradise for sewing the strips and senior Rigo Cordova for helping layer the quilts.

“This project showed the students how hard work equals results,” Reed said. She plans to add pillows to finalize the project.

Great job to Pamela Reed and her caring, hard-working students.

