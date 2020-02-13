'Parasite' to play at Great Basin College Film Festival

ELKO – The Great Basin College Film Festival Committee promises many cinematic surprises during its 15th annual film festival, including the Academy Award-winning film "Parasite."
Russ Minter, film committee chair, is intrigued with the festival’s feature film, especially after journalists at its premiere reported receiving hand-delivered letters from the director begging them not to write about all of the twists and surprises in the movie.
“It’s fascinating to me that the director actually ‘begged’ critics to not reveal any spoilers,” said Minter during a December interview. “So, there has not been much written about the movie.”
"Parasite" won "Best Picture" at this year's Academy Awards, making it the first non-English speaking film to win this prestigious award.
The movie is about a lower-income family who infiltrates a wealthy household, only to learn a much darker secret. The film also won "Best Screenplay," "Best Director," and "Best International Feature Film."
The cast was also awarded the "SAG Award for Best Performance by an Ensemble Cast."
This movie will be shown Feb. 21 at the GBC Theater. The culinary sponsor of the night is Double Dice.
The festival will be held Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 21-22. Movies will be shown at the Western Folklife Center and the GBC Theater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for snacks provided by culinary sponsors. The bar at the Western Folklife Center will also be open during screenings there. Showtime is 6 p.m.
Ticket prices are $10 per night or $7 with a student or senior discount at the college only. A three-night package costs $25. Tickets are available at the Western Folklife Center and Great Basin College, respectively.
2020 Films at the Western Folklife Center
Friday Feb. 14 – Oscar-nominated documentary short films at 6 p.m. Culinary sponsor: Pizza Barn
Saturday Feb. 15 – Oscar-nominated, live action short films at 6 p.m. Culinary sponsor: Garibaldi’s
2020 films at the Great Basin College Theater
Friday Feb. 21 – Feature film, “Parasite,” at 6 p.m. Hors d’ oeuvres will be served.
Saturday Feb. 22 – Oscar-nominated, animated short films at 6 p.m. Culinary sponsor: Hunter Ray’s
For more information about the films or the GBC Film Festival, contact Minter at 738-1533 or go to Facebook.com/gbcfilmfest.