SPRING CREEK – Embarrassing moments, teen angst, and lots of misunderstandings are just some of the memories one family has of the past school year in the upcoming Spring Creek High School production, “Parents Just Don’t Understand: The Musical.”
Directed by Marie Binger, Chris Hansen and Jody Hansen, the musical takes a look back at a year in the life of the Stathem family that includes a rapping granny and an unforgettable Sweet 16 party.
Featuring the SCHS drama and orchestra departments, the musical starts at 7 p.m. April 30 through May 2 at the school gymnasium. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.