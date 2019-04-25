{{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – Embarrassing moments, teen angst, and lots of misunderstandings are just some of the memories one family has of the past school year in the upcoming Spring Creek High School production, “Parents Just Don’t Understand: The Musical.”

Directed by Marie Binger, Chris Hansen and Jody Hansen, the musical takes a look back at a year in the life of the Stathem family that includes a rapping granny and an unforgettable Sweet 16 party.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Featuring the SCHS drama and orchestra departments, the musical starts at 7 p.m. April 30 through May 2 at the school gymnasium. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments