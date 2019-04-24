ELKO — Two local parents are on a mission to honor the life of their child by educating the community in an effort to prevent their tragedy from happening to another family.
Joey Schweer and Jasmine Casey have teamed up with PACE Coalition to educate both children and parents about alcohol poisoning and drugs. They had the largest turnout yet for a parent night this month at Spring Creek Middle School.
Schweer and Casey’s son, 16-year-old Payton Schweer, died from alcohol poisoning a little over a year ago. The Schweer and Casey families are longtime and well known Elko residents who decided to share their story in the hope of preventing another tragedy.
With heartfelt purpose and emotion, both parents took turns on April 11 speaking to the audience with a power point presentation while another screen flashed candid photos from Payton’s life in the background.
“We’re trying to bring awareness to something that is a huge problem in our community, not just alcohol, but drugs also,” said Casey. “And the more we do this the more feedback we get and the more we hear of what a big issue it really is among our kids.”
Before telling the audience about his son’s life, Schweer shared what he has learned from this experience.
“What I’ve learned — and I’m sure you’ve heard this before — is don’t be afraid to ask your kids certain questions ... Because I can tell you right now it doesn’t matter if they have straight A’s or they’re failing at something, they’re experiencing a lot of things that would probably come as a shock for everybody in this room to find out,” he said.
He went on to tell the audience about Payton’s life, sharing anecdotes that went back to his infancy. He described Payton as an adventurous and curious child who went on to be a well liked teen, making friends with most everyone he met. The Scwheer and Casey families have been very involved in youth actives in the area for years and Payton was no exception. He was very athletic and was involved in wrestling, baseball, football, basketball and rodeo.
His mother pointed out that he was a smart kid.
“He was a very intelligent kid. And I’m not saying that because I’m his mom,” said Casey. She pointed out that he was in the gifted and talented program, tutored other students and was invited to academic programs around the country.
Schweer then explained to the audience what happened on February 23, 2018. Payton left to go hang out with friends at 9:20 that evening and returned home at 11:05. In that amount of time, he came home intoxicated and the next morning was found not breathing at 7:25 am.
“It’s the worse feeling in the world to know you lost your child to alcohol,” said Schweer. “And I had to call his mom and say he’s no longer here.”
Schweer said they will never know what he drank or how much. Alcohol poisoning occurs when a large amount of alcohol is consumed in a short period of time. Two days later an autopsy revealed his blood alcohol was at .395 percent. The legal intoxication level for those under the age of 21 in the state of Nevada is .02 and the adult level is .08.
His mom then spoke about how intelligent Payton was — particularly for his age — yet he still made this choice. She said they had a conversation about alcohol just two weeks before.
“I know he knew the risks he was taking. I guarantee he didn’t think it would happen to him and here we are,” said Casey.
Casey said that as a community we overlook alcohol and drug abuse.
“Be aware, pay attention and please do something about it,” she said.
Courtney Dickenson, prevention coordinator for PACE Coalition, whose main focus is youth substance abuse prevention, spoke about their most recent statistics. She shared data from the last Nevada Youth Behavior Risk Survey, which is given to Elko County students in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades.
“We have over two-thirds of our high school students in Elko, Eureka and White Pine County that are admitting to drinking alcohol,” said Dickenson. “Twenty-six percent of those said they had their first drink before the age of 13.”
She pointed out the younger they start a behavior such as substance abuse, the more likely it is to become an addiction and have a long term impact.
Also speaking at the PACE event was Elko County School Resource Officer Aaron Hildreth. He shared his experiences and what he sees in his work in Elko County schools. He spoke about the vaping epidemic, various drugs that come through the schools, and he spoke pointedly about alcohol culture.
Hildreth suggested that we examine the message we send as parents to our kids.
“We celebrate alcohol in our society. Kids grow up seeing how we have fun. What do you think they’re going to do?” said Hildreth. “You can still drink, you can drink responsibly and not always use alcohol to celebrate.”
He went on to add that if we set a good example as parents, we will be a lot more successful.
“I’m not saying you’re a bad parent if you drink. But I want you to reflect, how do I drink, when do I drink in front of my kids, do I get drunk, do I celebrate alcohol in front of my kids?” said Hildreth.
Schweer and Casey, in conjunction with PACE, have spent the last several months participating in community awareness events for parents as well as giving talks directly to students at local schools. Their hope in the future is to do more to bring awareness to the issue and have it become a part of the regular curriculum in the schools.
Both parents offered one last bit of advice.
“Just don’t assume you know what you’re kids are doing. We have a very open relationship with our kids and it still happened. Don’t think that it won’t happen to your kids,” said Casey.
Schweer recommended if your child comes home intoxicated to stay up with them, don’t let them go to sleep, and make sure they purge their alcohol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.