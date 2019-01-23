ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center Native Trade Show is scheduled for Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, but a partial government shutdown has closed the trail center, nearly leaving vendors “out in the cold.”
“We started the idea in November,” vendor and trade show representative Victoria Jackson said. “We worked with them to get the program together. We waited until last Wednesday and then talked to the Elko Band Council.”
The event is being relocated to the Senior Center at 1543 Silver Eagle Drive on the upper colony. The Elko Band Council stepped in to help support the vendors with the new location.
The trade show is comprised of about 20 vendors. Some are local but others are coming in from out of town. At least one vendor had to cancel due to the unexpected changes.
The trail center was going to supply the location, advertising and some workshop materials.
“Now everything has to come out of our own pockets,” Jackson said.
The California Trail Center directs questions about the shutdown to a Bureau of Land Management email. The BLM runs the center and is closed down, as well.
According to an article by Daniel Rothberg in The Nevada Independent, since the federal shutdown began, many services for the Yomba Shoshone located near Austin, Nevada, have come to a halt.
“With funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs frozen, tribal administrator Andrew Perera said the tribe was required to furlough its employees, leaving several tribal members without a paycheck.”
The local Bureau of Indian Affairs is closed, but Davis Gonzales, chairman for the Elko Band Council said they are still functioning.
“It [the shutdown] is affecting some tribes,” Gonzales said.
“We have nobody to complain to,” Jackson said about the Elko closure of the BIA.
In the meantime, Jackson and other vendors have been struggling to get the word out about the change of venue for their programming.
The Native Trade Show provides a sales opportunity for Native American craftspeople. The group is also putting on demonstrations and workshops that are free to the public. These include a dream catcher workshop, Native art demonstration, traditional Shoshone songs, beading demonstration and other activities for all ages. Jackson said the owners of Pizza Barn are sponsoring the Kid-Fit Native Dancers.
