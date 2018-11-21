ELKO – Defying age, injury, physical wear and tear — and sometimes ice and snow — one local man continues to pursue physical fitness with fierce perseverance.
“I think I was 38 years old when I ran my first 10K race,” 89-year-old Patrick Porter said.
Although he had been active in his youth, Porter did not take up distance running until after he retired from the Air Force.
He had spent 20 years in the Air Force, first as a dental technician then as a drill sergeant. He and his family lived in France, Bermuda, Texas and Colorado. Porter also studied part-time while he was in the military and received a degree in education. He taught for one year and did other work in the school system. Later he managed a pizza and sandwich shop.
After his first 10K, Porter signed up to run other races. He also ran a number of marathons at 26.2 miles.
“I ran seven in competition,” he said. “My best time was just under three hours. I was 40 when I ran my first marathon.”
Porter loved to run and he was very good at it. In his younger years he would often run 45 miles per week and sometimes topped out at 85. To this day his apartment is adorned with trophies and other running memorabilia.
“My mom used to say he would be grumpy if he couldn’t run for a day or two,” daughter Joyce Morton said.
When he was 62 Porter won every race he entered in his age category. He qualified for the Boston Marathon but was unable to attend.
He ran his last race, 18 miles, was in 2009 when he was 80 years old.
“I finished last, but I finished first,” he said.
Porter was the only one in his age group when he ran that race in Oregon and, therefore, hit the finish line first and last.
He moved to Elko, where he has family, around Thanksgiving of 2009. It was about that time that I began to notice the older man walking all over town, often in a summer cowboy hat. He would walk from his home in the tree streets to Performance Athletic Club, work out, and then walk back.
“I just couldn’t run anymore so I decided to walk across America,” he said. He often covered 10 miles a day and in a year’s time this amounted to about the width of our country.
“I did 3,700 and some miles in a year,” Porter said.
“Some days he went 12 miles a day,” Morton said.
Most of Porter’s walks have been pleasant. However, he was once hit by a car and knocked down on Fifth Street. A lady who saw the accident stopped and helped.
“He had to have some therapy on his knee but there was nothing major,” Morton said. “There were no broken bones.”
Another time Porter got tired and stopped to rest near a pickup truck. The ground was uneven and he fell over and broke his hip. Recovery from that took some time.
“He was in the manor for five weeks,” Morton said. “When we finally got him home he couldn’t even walk down to the end of the block and back.”
Along the journey of life Porter has also bounced back from heart bypass surgery, shoulder surgery, hernia surgery and colon cancer.
But that is all in the past. Now he is back walking four miles a day. Occasionally, he has to cut back if his knee is acting up, but he always makes it out the door to see how far he can go.
He walks the tree streets most mornings after the sun has warmed things up a bit. I often see him striding, never strolling, by my house. Sometimes he walks with family and other times he walks by himself. But, he is never really alone. People in the neighborhood know him and stop to talk. Porter also carries a baggie full of treats and all puppies along his path are happy to see him.
I asked Porter what motivates him to keep on trucking.
“The Lord helps me,” he said. “I am a believing Christian and I depend on the Lord. As long as God gives me the strength to do it I will do it until He says it’s enough.”
Mr. Porter, I always enjoy returning your wave, or giving you beep on my motorcycle if I'm going the other way. I'm glad EDFP finally did a piece on you to make you more famous.
