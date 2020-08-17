Peace in the Pacific: Nevada's role in ending World War II

“This is a hidden gem of World War II sites,” he pointed out. “The previous bomb groups found it as a great place, and it was great place for the planes to land and take off.”

Until the 509th began its training, Wilkey said life at Wendover wasn’t all work and no play. He said the men made travel arrangements to head to Salt Lake City for the weekend or find a way to visit Wells, a 60-mile trip west over one significant mountain range. Wilkey said the lure of casinos and brothels attracted the single soldiers and aviators to the little townat the foot of the Ruby Mountains.

Once the 509th returned from Cuba, training ramped up over the Utah desert with new B-29s “suped up” for the new mission. Each plane’s engines were lighter with fuel injection, and mechanics added a pneumatic bomb door and a modified tunnel to hold the atomic bomb. Tibbets and his crew flew in Enola Gay, named after his mother, and Sweeney’s crew trained in Bockscar, the second B-29 that dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki on Aug. 9. Every day until they left Wendover, each B-29 crew used the desert to find their targets by dropping a prototype bomb, bank their aircraft and then leave the designed bombing area immediately within minutes.

“We never had nuclear weapons here but prototypes,” Wilkey said.

LEAVING FOR TINIAN