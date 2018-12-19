ELKO – In a recent Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club raffle, Perry Hought of Pleasant Valley was the winner. The prize – an amazing Lionel O-Gauge electric train.
The Polar Express train boasts a bell, whistle, remote control, train sounds, lights in the cars, and smoke from the locomotive's stack as it races around its track. Not just a toy but a legacy to be handed down to generations to come.
When being notified that he was the winner Hought said excitedly to his wife, “They raised over $2,100, can you believe it” and “ I am surprised I won but I would like to donate it back so you can do more."
He was one of hundreds who bought tickets over the last few months in hopes of winning the train. He and his wife Jan, when learning that 100 percent of the proceeds from the raffle are used for the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise Youth programs, were excited to donate the train back to the club so they can auction it off again in 2019.
Club President Kerry Aguirre said, "Rotary works because of the support of our community and our members. We appreciate Mr. and Mrs. Haught’s generosity very much."
Youth programs include scholarships for college-bound students, Rotary Youth Leadership camp, Rotary Youth Exchange and other activities.
Rotary is a service and leadership organization which focuses on both community and international humanitarian projects, including the eradication of polio. Rotary believes our youth are our future.
Rotary is a recognized nonprofit organization and contributions to its programs are tax deductible. For more information about the raffle, or about Rotary and the amazing work they do, contact Jean Sloan at 775-388-8822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.