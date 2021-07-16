 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

This Great Pyrenees/Australian shepherd mix is available for adoption.

ELKO -- The Elko Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week, No. 48226117, is a large, mature, neutered Great Pyrenees/Australian Shepherd mix.

He is a gentle, small giant with a very laid-back, sweet personality. If you are looking for those characteristics in a new addition to your family, please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, for more information on this handsome senior, approximately 5-7 years old.

Just a reminder, if you want to see pictures and descriptions of animals currently at the Elko Animal Shelter and available for adoption, please look on the official Elko City website: elkocity.com, Departments, Animal Shelter. Then call the Shelter for more details.

Reminder to all pet owners: please remember that your cats and dogs are wearing fur coats even in the summer, so use great consideration for them in the heat. Don't forget that hot cars and backs of trucks can be extremely dangerous. Also give consideration to hot cement or metal and your pet's paws -- ouch!

