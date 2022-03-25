Pet of the Week

Following is a comment from one our volunteers who spent time with him: "Hard to resist this adorable good guy! He is a "velcro" dog -- perfectly content to stick with you and be loved on -- great fun for a special someone!"

He will be neutered 3/29/22 and ready to go to his new home. If you are at all interested, please come down to the Animal Shelter to meet and spend time with him. Look on the City website; www.elkocity.com to see all the animals available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter. Call 777-7333 if you have any questions.