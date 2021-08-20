ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week, No. 48426371.

This young shepherd mix came to the shelter as a very skinny young man. He has recently been dewormed and is on a special diet to help him gain weight. He is approximately 1 1/2 years old, neutered, rabies vaccinated, microchipped and super friendly.

Now he just needs a family to welcome him into their home. He is a gentle, laid-back, all-around good guy. He loves attention and treats.

Please come down to the Elko Animal Shelter to meet him, fall in love with him and take him home. He is anxiously waiting for you. If you have any questions about Shelter hours or this young dog, please all the Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333.

Also, please check the official City of Elko Website under Elko Animal Shelter to see the pictures and descriptions of the animals available for adoption.

"Paws-itive greetings and best wishes from all the Elko Animal Shelter animals."

