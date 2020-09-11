ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s beautiful Pet of the Week -- a female, chocolate DLH, No. 45484304. She has the most beautiful chocolate coat, with just a few white hairs on her chest and golden eyes.
We have never seen this coat color before so you could possibly be adopting a very unique companion. She also has a very sweet and loving personality. Call the Shelter for an appointment to meet her and possibly adopt her, 775-777-7333.
Please look at elkocity.com under Animal Shelter to see what animals are available for adoption and then call the shelter for an appointment and/or to ask for more information.
