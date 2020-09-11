 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week
SUBMITTED

ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s beautiful Pet of the Week -- a female, chocolate DLH, No. 45484304. She has the most beautiful chocolate coat, with just a few white hairs on her chest and golden eyes.

We have never seen this coat color before so you could possibly be adopting a very unique companion. She also has a very sweet and loving personality. Call the Shelter for an appointment to meet her and possibly adopt her, 775-777-7333.

Please look at elkocity.com under Animal Shelter to see what animals are available for adoption and then call the shelter for an appointment and/or to ask for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could you pass a US civics test?
Lifestyles

Could you pass a US civics test?

Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking — how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit — test yourself!

Watch Now: Related Video

Blitzer to Fauci: Who should we trust, you or President Trump?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News